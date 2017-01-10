DUBAI Jan 10 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky as oil slump, 'hard' Brexit
fears dim mood
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt corrects, Saudi extends losses and
UAE outperforms
* Oil markets torn between Saudi led supply cuts, rising
output elsewhere
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds below 5-week high on weaker dollar
* Middle East Crude-Chinaoil to receive another two March
cargoes
* Afghan businesses feel squeeze from government tax drive
* Italy reopening embassy in Libya two years after closure
* Lebanon's Aoun visits Riyadh to mend fences with Saudi
Arabia
* Iran receives Saudi invitation to discuss haj arrangements
* Cyprus leaders seek deal in 'historic opportunity' for
peace
* Iraq special forces advance in east Mosul, close to
linking with army
* UN's Palestinian aid agency urges Trump to revive MidEast
peace bid
* Syria truce under strain; Assad ready to discuss
"everything" at talks
* Morocco political deadlock deepens as premier ends
coalition talks
* U.S. Navy destroyer fires warning shots at Iranian vessels
-U.S. officials
* Iran to expand military spending, develop missiles
* Iraq gives full Feb crude supply to 3 Asia, Europe buyers
despite OPEC cut
* Some Gulf Arabs commiserate over Iran's Rafsanjani, Saudi
silent
* Danske Bank says in talks with Iran central bank on
financing
* Attacks target Turkey's economic image, rate hike pressure
unacceptable - deputy PM
EGYPT
* Egypt's Eurobond roadshow to start next week in Gulf
-finance minister
* Average yields on Egypt's T-bonds rise at auction
* Faisal Islamic Bank FY standalone profit rises
* Egypt's Finance Ministry issues $888 mln one-year
dollar-denominated t-bill
* Seven Egyptian police killed in Sinai bomb attack
* Sawiris says to discuss Oi bid with Brazil gov't - paper
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi bourse to start T+2 settlement in second quarter
* Saudi's Mobily appoints new CEO
* Saudia Airlines appoints new chairman in management
shake-up - SPA
* Saudi's ACWA Power to issue $1 billion bond in February -
chairman
* Saudi's Jarir Marketing Q4 profit rises 3.5 pct on rising
smartphone sales
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai loans loom for airport expansion and Expo 2020 -
sources
* Investment Corporation of Dubai expected to issue dollar
bond this month -sources
* National Bank of Abu Dhabi issues $885 mln Formosa bond
KUWAIT
* Kuwait expects big commitment to global supply cut deal
* Board of Kuwait's Americana endorses Adeptio offer to
minority shareholders
QATAR
* BRF, Qatar to buy Turkish poultry firm Banvit in $470 mln
venture
* Qatar Electricity and Water unit acquires stake in IPM
Indonesia and IPM Asia
OMAN
* Saudi-Iran crisis, economic woes strain Oman's neutrality