DUBAI Jan 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky as oil slump, 'hard' Brexit fears dim mood

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt corrects, Saudi extends losses and UAE outperforms

* Oil markets torn between Saudi led supply cuts, rising output elsewhere

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds below 5-week high on weaker dollar

* Middle East Crude-Chinaoil to receive another two March cargoes

* Afghan businesses feel squeeze from government tax drive

* Italy reopening embassy in Libya two years after closure

* Lebanon's Aoun visits Riyadh to mend fences with Saudi Arabia

* Iran receives Saudi invitation to discuss haj arrangements

* Cyprus leaders seek deal in 'historic opportunity' for peace

* Iraq special forces advance in east Mosul, close to linking with army

* UN's Palestinian aid agency urges Trump to revive MidEast peace bid

* Syria truce under strain; Assad ready to discuss "everything" at talks

* Morocco political deadlock deepens as premier ends coalition talks

* U.S. Navy destroyer fires warning shots at Iranian vessels -U.S. officials

* Iran to expand military spending, develop missiles

* Iraq gives full Feb crude supply to 3 Asia, Europe buyers despite OPEC cut

* Some Gulf Arabs commiserate over Iran's Rafsanjani, Saudi silent

* Danske Bank says in talks with Iran central bank on financing

* Attacks target Turkey's economic image, rate hike pressure unacceptable - deputy PM

EGYPT

* Egypt's Eurobond roadshow to start next week in Gulf -finance minister

* Average yields on Egypt's T-bonds rise at auction

* Faisal Islamic Bank FY standalone profit rises

* Egypt's Finance Ministry issues $888 mln one-year dollar-denominated t-bill

* Seven Egyptian police killed in Sinai bomb attack

* Sawiris says to discuss Oi bid with Brazil gov't - paper

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi bourse to start T+2 settlement in second quarter

* Saudi's Mobily appoints new CEO

* Saudia Airlines appoints new chairman in management shake-up - SPA

* Saudi's ACWA Power to issue $1 billion bond in February - chairman

* Saudi's Jarir Marketing Q4 profit rises 3.5 pct on rising smartphone sales

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai loans loom for airport expansion and Expo 2020 - sources

* Investment Corporation of Dubai expected to issue dollar bond this month -sources

* National Bank of Abu Dhabi issues $885 mln Formosa bond

KUWAIT

* Kuwait expects big commitment to global supply cut deal

* Board of Kuwait's Americana endorses Adeptio offer to minority shareholders

QATAR

* BRF, Qatar to buy Turkish poultry firm Banvit in $470 mln venture

* Qatar Electricity and Water unit acquires stake in IPM Indonesia and IPM Asia

OMAN

* Saudi-Iran crisis, economic woes strain Oman's neutrality