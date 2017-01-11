DUBAI Jan 11 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 2-month high ahead of Trump
news conference
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises but foreign funds sell; oil
pulls down Saudi
* Oil prices edge up on Saudi supply cut, but outlook
remains cloudy
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 6-week peak ahead of Trump news
conference
* Middle East Crude-Dubai edges up; Iraq plans record Feb
Basra exports
* Trump secretary of state choice to say Russia must be held
to account
* Kerry to attend Middle East peace conference on Jan. 15 in
Paris
* Iran decides not to upset nuclear deal over U.S. sanctions
extension
* Iraqi forces advance in Mosul but civilian toll mounts
* Iraq says Turkey relations cannot improve without troop
withdrawal - TV
* Iran's SLAL postpones tender to buy barley and corn
* Japanese loans to help Iraq repair damage to electricity
sector
* Huge crowd bids farewell to Iranian ex-president who fell
out with supreme leader
* Rafsanjani death a blow to Iran reformers as Trump
presidency looms in US
* Algeria says fund to cover budget deficits declining
* Turkish lira tumbles to fresh lows, central bank provides
support
* Iraq plans record Basra crude exports in February -
sources
EGYPT
* Egypt's cost-of-living soars as currency dives
* Egypt's core inflation jumps to 25.86 pct yr/yr in
Dec-cbank
SAUDI ARABIA
* Airbus finalises deal to sell more than 60 jets to Saudi's
flynas - sources
* Saudi's Yansab reports 53.4 pct rise in Q4 net profit
* Lebanon's Aoun visits Riyadh to mend fences with Saudi
Arabia
* HSBC to advise Saudi on privatising management of school
buildings
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE says ambassador to Afghanistan injured in Kandahar
bomb attack
* UAE airline flydubai in loan talks
* DP World targets inland India with logistics centres
KUWAIT
* Kuwait raises Feb official selling price for crude oil to
Asia
QATAR
* Rosneft signs oil supply deal with firm linked to Qatar
and Glencore
OMAN
* Oman in talks with Gulf states to obtain multi-billion
dollar deposit -sources
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 GDP growth accelerates to 3.9 pct