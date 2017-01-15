DUBAI Jan 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe shares up, Nasdaq hits record high; U.S. yields up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi edges up in volatile trade as oil recovers, Egypt hits record

* Oil falls on China concerns, down 3 pct for the week on OPEC doubts

* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below 7-week top, turns up as dollar slips

* Middle East Crude-Light grades drop on ADNOC offers

* INTERVIEW-OPEC chief confident in commitment, enthusiasm for output cut deal

* China's CNPC forecasts record oil demand, warns on product glut

* Iran looks to open foreign funding sources for local firms

* Iran welcomes arrival of first Western plane ordered since sanctions lifted

* Airbus vs Boeing: Iran deals the difference in plane battle

* Iran condensate exports to hit 5-month low in Jan -source

* Iran nuclear deal working, wise for Trump to uphold: U.S. envoy to U.N.

* ANALYSIS-Iran's Revolutionary Guards position for power

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Trump could shove Iran closer towards China

* S.Korea's Dec Iran crude imports surge 648.2 pct on year

* TABLE-India Essar's Iran oil imports fell 23 pct in Dec vs Nov - trade

* TABLE-India Reliance's Dec oil imports down 8.6 pct y/y - trade

* Libya's oil production drops to 655,000 bpd, weather and storage blamed - NOC

* UN alarmed at migrants dying of cold, "dire" situation in Greece

* Libya not accepting Italy migrant deal - EU presidency Malta

* Rival of Libya's UN-backed government claims control of Tripoli defence ministry

* Blackout hits western and southern Libya

* EXCLUSIVE-Assad linked to Syrian chemical attacks for first time

* Islamic State attacks Syria's Deir al-Zor city, dozens dead - monitor

* Syrian HNC opposition group says it supports Astana peace talks

* Turkey and Russia to invite US to Syria talks - Turkish minister

* Turkey says united, peaceful Syria impossible with Assad

* Syrian army advances towards damaged Damascus water source

* Syrian army says Israel fires rockets at airbase near Damascus

* Gas production in southern Iraq reaches 700 mln cubic feet per day - energy official

* On Mosul frontlines, Islamic State's local fighters direct the battle

* Iraqi forces advance at Mosul University, take areas along Tigris

* U.S. says al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula leader killed in Yemen air strike

* U.S. says it killed three members of al Qaeda affiliate in Yemen strikes

* Spain arrests three accused of connections to Islamist militants

* Energy crisis leaves Gaza with barely 4 hours of power a day

* France plays down Paris Middle East peace talks prospects

* At Paris meeting, major powers to warn Trump over Middle East peace

* * Palestinian President Abbas says U.S. Embassy move would hurt peace

* Tunisian police fire tear gas at protesters demanding jobs

* Tunisia buys about 100,000 T durum wheat in tender- trade

* Algerian demand boosts UK wheat exports

* U.S. East Coast refiners binge on Algerian crude

EGYPT

* As drug supplies run short, Egyptians turn to herbal remedies

* Egypt's GASC buys 235,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat

* Egypt says foreigners will be able to repatriate profits soon -MENA

* Egypt eases strategic grains import regulations

* Merkel and Sisi discuss counter-terrorism, Merkel to visit Egypt

* Jordan Silos makes no purchase in 30,000 T wheat tender- trade

SAUDI ARABIA

* Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

* Saudis cut oil output to lowest in 2 years, pledge further reductions

* Saudi Arabia's religious authority says cinemas, song concerts harmful

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Mubadala CEO expects to see more mergers in Abu Dhabi

* Abu Dhabi's UNB says IPO for its Islamic insurer JV heavily oversubscribed

* ADNOC offers prompt Jan, Feb-loading Murban crude after refinery fire

QATAR

* Qatar to offer domestic bonds on Sunday

* INTERVIEW-Qatar Airways seeks engine guarantees for revamped Airbus order

BAHRAIN

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil minister: has cut exports by more than 133,000 bpd

OMAN

* Oman sets output limits for companies as part of supply cut deal

* National Bank of Oman Q4 net profit slips 19.9 pct

* Oman says December oil output slightly lower

