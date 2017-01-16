DUBAI Jan 16 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling skids on Brexit anxiety; investors
hope for Trump clarity
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stalls, Kuwait outperforms, Dubai
slips
* Oil prices edge up on weaker dollar, expected crude output
cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises on Trump uncertainty, Brexit concerns
* S.Korea's Dec Iran crude imports surge 648.2 pct on year
* Syria fighting derails plans to fix damaged Damascus water
source
* Islamic State attacks Syria's Deir al-Zor city, dozens
dead
* Obama says U.N. vote didn't rupture U.S.-Israel relations
* INTERVIEW-Oil prices will be much more volatile in 2017 -
IEA
* Iran parliament stresses foreign investment in five-year
economic plan
* German Eurowings flight to head home from Kuwait after
bomb scare
* In parts of Mosul, a semblance of normality despite
war
* Israel, Palestinians warned against solo steps harmful to
peace
EGYPT
* Egypt says foreign investment in treasuries set to reach
$10-11 bln in one year
* Egypt to produce 2.4 mln tonnes of local sugar this year
* BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Alahly FY consol net profit
rises
* Egyptian T-bills yields rise at weekly auction
* Egypt FinMin says small portion of Eurobond may have 30
year tenor
* Egypt says targets $2-2.5 bln Eurobond issue at roadshow
starting this week
* Egypt's $12 bln IMF loan carries interest rate of 1.5-1.75
pct -fin min
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia's religious authority says cinemas, song
concerts harmful
* Saudi's Almarai Q4 net profit up 1 pct, close to forecasts
* Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) reports 25 pct drop in
profits
* BRIEF-SWCC cancels 1.62 trln won contract with Samsung
Engineering
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Japan's Inpex to extend holding in Abu Dhabi oilfields
* Britain and UAE launch joint military exercises
* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates
QATAR
* Qatar National Bank seeks growth in SE Asia after Q4
profit rises
* BRIEF-Qatar Electricity & Water to work with Qatar
Petroleum to launch Seraj Energy in 2017
* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates
KUWAIT
* Kuwait oil minister: has cut exports by more than 133,000
bpd
* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
OMAN
* Ooredoo Oman posts 5.4 pct Q4 net profit drop
* Oman's Bank Muscat Q4 profit up 1.3 pct, in line with
estimates
* Oman's Bank Dhofar Q4 net profit falls 19.6 pct
* Oman's Raysut Cement Q4 net profit falls 11.9 pct
* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Oman inflation falls sharply in December as food
prices sink
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain executes three Shi'ites for bombing, sparks outcry
* Bahrain's Nogaholding approaches banks for debut bond
programme - sources
* BRIEF-Investcorp acquires minority stake in US-based
Arrowhead Engineered Products
* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates
