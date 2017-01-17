DUBAI Jan 17 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's
speech on Brexit stance
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Sinking banks drag down Saudi stocks, rest
of region mixed
* Oil prices mixed on Saudi commitment to cut output,
investor scepticism
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up; British PM's Brexit speech
in focus
* Former U.S. officials urge Trump to talk with Iranian MEK
group
* Istanbul New Year's nightclub attacker caught - media
reports
* Jordan tourism revenues stable at $4 bln last year despite
militant attacks
* Syrian rebels to attend peace talks in Kazakhstan
* Turkish cargo jet crashes into Kyrgyz village, 37 killed
* Islamic State stage fierce attack on Syrian army enclave
* Iran sticks to deadline of nuclear deal with centrifuge
move -IAEA
* Turkish banks use 11 bln lira from central bank's late
liquidity window -data
* Morocco trade deficit rose 19.6 pct in 2016
* Turkish Q1 inflation may hit double digits due to exchange
rate pass-through - officials
* Iran oil minister certain that oil prices will rise - Mehr
* Moody's: Negative outlook for GCC sovereigns reflects
subdued growth and fiscal pressures
* Platts launches Middle East LNG price marker as region's
demand grows
EGYPT
* Eight killed in attack on police checkpoint in Egypt's
Western Desert
* In final ruling, Egypt court rejects transfer of Red Sea
islands to Saudi Arabia
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi says Trump stance on Iran and IS cause for optimism
* Saudi real estate prices tumble 8.7 percent in 2016
* Saudi Arabian Airlines budget unit to fly leased Airbus
A320s
* Saudi to launch $30-50 billion renewable energy programme
soon
* Saudi pledges adherence to oil cut, confident others will
* Saudi's flynas orders 60 Airbus A320neos, upgrades 20 more
* Saudi's ACWA Power to develop new solar plant in Jordan
* Saudi's Riyad Bank Q4 net profit tumbles 66 pct, misses
forecasts
* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical swings to Q4 net profit
* Saudi shipper Bahri Q4 net profit falls 42.1 pct
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim in talks with banks for revolving
loan -sources
* Emirates to open up Dubai luxury lounges to lower-tier
frequent flyers
* UAE's ADNOC says to restart Ruwais west refinery within 48
hours
* Dubai's DP World signs logistics agreement with Kazakhstan
* Emirates NBD Q4 net profit dips 13 pct, maintains dividend
QATAR
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q4 net profit slips 8 pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwait says oil cuts could reach 146,000-148,000 bpd -TV
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Muscat negotiating pricing for loan
refinancing, sources say
* Oman has cut oil output 45,000 bpd since December -
minister
* Oman says receives 10 detainees released from Guantanamo
* Omantel swings to Q4 net profit
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain suspends online version of opposition-linked
newspaper
* Bahrain summons Iraqi ambassador to protest VP remarks on
executions
