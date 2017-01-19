DUBAI Jan 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares down, dollar jumps on Yellen's rate hike signal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Electricity weighs on Riyadh, Egypt pulls back

* U.S. Oil rises from 1-week low, U.S. inventory data in focus

* PRECIOUS-Gold under pressure on Yellen's support for rate hikes

* Middle East Crude-March Das trades at multi-month low

* U.S. envoy warns against being too trusting of Sudan's armed opposition

* EU needs Turkish-style migration deal on Libya - Maltese PM

* OPEC sees smaller oil glut in 2017 but flags U.S. shale recovery

* Iraqi oil exports through Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline resume after 24-hr outage - Iraq energy source

* Russia says teams up with Turkey for first time to bomb Syrian militants

* Iraq special forces chief says mission accomplished in east Mosul

* Iran, China to sign $3 billion contract to upgrade Iranian refining capacity -Mehr news agency

* Turkey's lira weakens despite central bank's latest efforts

* Iran's Zarif wants cooperation with Saudi over Syria and Yemen

* Guterres vows U.N. reform and diplomatic "surge"

* As caliphate crumbles, Islamic State lashes out in Iraq

* Initial guidance for Turkey's 2027 Eurobond seen at 6.35 pct area -bankers

* World Bank announces $450 million in humanitarian aid to Yemen

* POLL-Higher oil prices to aid Gulf external balances but growth outlook still low

* Fitch: Sukuk Market Share to Grow Following Resilient 2016

EGYPT

* Egypt on track to receive IMF loan's second tranche

* Egypt puts retired football star on terrorism list

* Egypt to end capital controls, reform oil sector under IMF deal

* POLL-Egypt's economy to grow 3.9 pct in 2016/17, missing govt target

SAUDI ARABIA

* Al Rajhi Bank defies Saudi austerity impact with profit rise

* Saudi's National Commercial Bank Q4 net profit up 7.5 pct

* Saudi International Petrochemical Co Q4 net profit 52.3 mln riyals

* Saudi's PetroRabigh swings to Q4 net profit

* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical reports 72.2 mln riyals Q4 net profit

* Zain Saudi Q4 net loss narrows, meets forecasts

* Saudi Industrial Development Fund approves 7.94 bln riyals in loans

* Saudi's Tasnee swings to Q4 net profit, meets forecasts

* Saudi Electricty's Q4 loss widens on higher energy, operating costs

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Japan extends UAE crude storage deal through 2019

* Buyers from UAE wait for lower prices for Turkish rebar

* Etihad Airways not looking to take stake in Lufthansa

* Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways says committed to equity partner strategy

* Abraaj CEO says Africa is core to investment plan

* UAE's Fujairah publishes weekly oil inventory data

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank raising $1 billion loan from Asian lenders -sources

* Qatar Islamic Bank Q4 net profit up 2 pct, hikes dividend

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Gulf Int'l Bank launches $500 mln bond at MS + 170 bps -leads

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman November bank lending growth slowest since end-2013