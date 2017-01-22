DUBAI Jan 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar falls, U.S. stocks end higher after Trump inauguration

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt tumbles on stamp duty worry, Q4 earnings support Saudi

* Oil prices jump 2 pct ahead of producers' compliance meeting

* PRECIOUS-Gold turns firm as dollar falls after Trump inauguration

* Middle East Crude-Benchmark dips; light grades remain weak

* OPEC output cuts under scrutiny as market tightens

* OPEC chief sees oil stocks declining as cuts take effect

* Russia state fund chief sees alliance with OPEC lasting years

* BUZZ-Singapore fuel oil stocks steady despite surge in net imports

* Shipments of North Sea Forties crude to Asia jump in January

* Total readies drills in Cyprus, Egypt in regional growth push

* Libyan oil output rises to 722,000 bpd from 655,000 bpd last week -NOC

* Trump admin targets violent Islamist groups as foreign policy priority

* Russia's Putin ready to meet U.S. Trump, preparations may take months - TASS

* Russia's Putin to call Trump in coming days - RIA

* Turkish parliament approves presidential system, seen strengthening Erdogan

* Gunman fires on Turkish police; suspect identified in earlier attack

* Blast kills four in Syrian camp near Jordan - monitor

* U.S. air strike in Syria kills more than 100 al Qaeda members -Pentagon

* Germany says helped broker ceasefire for valley near Damascus

* Russia, Syria sign agreement on expanding Tartus naval base

* Denmark says deploying special forces to Syria against Islamic State

* ANALYSIS-Syrian rebels bitterly divided before new peace talks

* Turkey can no longer insist on Syria settlement without Assad - Turkish deputy PM

* U.S. envoy to Kazakhstan to attend Syria talks as an observer

* Russia sees positive signs in Syria peace process - agencies cite Lavrov

* Syria's Assad hopes for "reconciliation" deals from Astana talks

* Syria aid still blocked, UN invited to Astana peace talks

* Russia to send military, foreign ministry officials to Syria talks -RIA

* U.S. air strike killed an al Qaeda leader in Syria -Pentagon

* Jihadist group in Syria attacks rival faction-monitor

* Iran's Revolutionary Guards reaps economic rewards in Syria

* INSIGHT-After Iran's nuclear pact, state firms win most foreign deals

* Islamic State destroys famous monument in Syria's Palmyra - antiquities chief

* Islamic State car bomb kills 5 Turkish soldiers near Syria's al-Bab - army

* Losing in Iraq, Islamic State seeks to shore up Syria presence

* Iraq slowly untangles Islamic State's bureaucratic legacy

* Islamic State using online "headhunters" to recruit young Germans

* Most Islamic State commanders in Mosul already killed, Iraqi general says

* Iraq counts on U.S. advisers, mostly out of sight, in war on Islamic State

* Iraqi sheep, locals, environment suffer Islamic State oil fires

* Halliburton to drill wells for Shell, doubling Iraq's Majnoon oil field output -sources

* Iraq's Basrah Gas output rises to 765 mln cubic feet/day

* U.S. strikes in Libya kill more than 80 Islamic State fighters

* Car bomb in central Benghazi wounds former interior minister -officials

* Car bomb explodes in central Tripoli, near Italy embassy - security official

* French prosecutors probe Lafarge's Syria activities - source

* Lawmakers reject EU laundering blacklist, want tax havens included

* Trump to keep 50 critical federal employees, including at Pentagon, State

* Lebanese PM seeks $10 bln foreign investment amid refugee crisis

* Lebanon gets a new government, now it needs a new economy

* Suicide attack foiled in Beirut cafe -security source

* ATR says aircraft deal with Iran imminent

* Iran rescuers find 3 bodies at collapsed building, hopes for survivors fade

* Trump spokesman says of possibility of U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem: 'Stay tuned'

* Israel's right wing has grand plans for Trump era

* Israel bolsters navy to protect offshore oil and gas zone

* Web of investigations entangles Israel's "King Bibi"

* New York resident pleads guilty to trying to support Islamic State

* Sudan to receive $500 mln deposit from UAE -state news agency

* Prices for steel HRC from CIS stay near $500/t FOB Black Sea

* Morocco inflation eases to 1.6 pct year/year in Dec - agency

* EU wheat exporters make most of reduced supply as rivals face hitches

EGYPT

* Eight people killed in their home by shell in Egypt's Rafah

* Egypt's GASC says buys 60,000 tonnes of Ukraine wheat

* Egypt's economy grew at 3.4 pct in Q1 of FY 2016-17 - Al-Ahram

* Egypt PM says cabinet reshuffle likely to be approved by month-end

* Yields rise at Egypt's six-month and one-year T-bills auction

* EXCLUSIVE-Egypt considering temporary stamp duty on stock market deals -sources

* Egypt to boost gas output to 6.8 bln cubic feet per day in 2018/19

* Egypt's Suez Canal revenues fall to $5 bln in 2016 from $5.175 bln in 2015

* Russia says 18,000 T of seized wheat might be released in Egypt after fumigation

SAUDI ARABIA

* Militants blow themselves up after gunfight with Saudi forces

* Saudi Aramco to boost gas production at Hawiyah, Haradh -sources

* Saudi's Falih says OPEC wants long-term partnership with Russia

* Saudi Arabia's Falih says 1.5 mln barrels/day cut from market in January

* Guantanamo detainee arrives back in Saudi Arabia - state media

* Saudi advisory council to debate proposed levy on remittances -report

* Bad loans, other costs hobble Q4 earnings for Saudi banks

* Saudi Arabia crude exports rise to 8.258 mln bpd in Nov - JODI

* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank says board recommends higher cash dividend

* Saudi's Savola Group slumps to Q4 loss, misses forecasts

* Saudi's Ma'aden swings to Q4 net profit, misses forecasts

* Saudi Telecom fourth quarter profit rebounds as Mobily swings to a loss

* Saudi retailer Fawaz Alhokair Q3 net profit falls 56 pct

* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Group Q4 net profit falls 33 pct

* Saudi petchem giant SABIC's profit jumps as industry recovers

* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q4 net profit climbs 6 pct

* BUZZ-Shares in Saudi's PetroRabigh jump after swinging to net profit

* BUZZ-Shares in Saudi builder Khodari drop on wider Q4 loss

* BUZZ-Shares in Saudi telcos diverge following Q4 net losses

* BUZZ-Shares in Saudi's SABIC dip as Q4 results at low end of estimates

* BUZZ-Shares in top two Saudi banks gain on Q4 results

* Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q4 net profit falls 23.4 pct

* Saudi's Arab National Bank Q4 profit falls 4.9 pct, misses forecasts

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC

* BUZZ-March Murban crude trades at multi-month low after Ruwais outage

* BUZZ-United Arab Emirates imports jet fuel from Singapore in unusual move

* BUZZ-ADNOC likely to restart Ruwais gasoline unit in 2-3 months - sources

* BUZZ-ADNOC says restarts crude unit at Ruwais refinery post fire

* Taliban seeks to reassure UAE over Afghanistan attack

* Abraaj buys home furnisher Casaideas in first Chile acquisition

* U.S. transfers 4 Guantanamo inmates in waning hours of Obama tenure

* BUZZ-Lufthansa: Rises again after report on Abu Dhabi interest

* Sony Music seeks Nigeria streaming growth to build on ringback market

* ADNOC restarts crude distillation at Ruwais West refinery

QATAR

* British worker dies in Qatar World Cup stadium

* Qatari Investors Group Q4 net profit drops 14.1 pct

* Qatar denies receiving invite to Astana talks on Syria

BAHRAIN

* MOVES-Fidelity, Investcorp, Legal & General Investment Management (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)