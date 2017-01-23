DUBAI Jan 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips after Trump's protectionist address, Asia shares resilient

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait's market surges in strong Gulf, tax fears continue to hit Egypt

* Oil edges up after producer meeting, but high U.S. output weighs

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises to two-month high on Trump policy uncertainty, dollar drop

* Ministers laud strong start to OPEC, non-OPEC oil output cuts

* Syrian army and allies take village from Islamic State

* Two suspected al Qaeda members killed in drone strike in Yemen -officials

* Iraq announces sale of $1 bln in bonds guaranteed by U.S.

* Islamic State blows up hotel to prevent landing in west Mosul, witnesses say

* Turkish police capture suspect in Istanbul rocket attacks - police sources

* ANALYSIS-Syrian rebels bitterly divided before new peace talks

* Losing in Iraq, Islamic State seeks to shore up Syria presence

* Syria's warring sides gather for new attempt to break deadlock

* INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows

* Four more bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in Iran

* Trump invites Netanyahu to Washington for visit -White House

* Israel lifts restrictions on building more homes in East Jerusalem

* Three suspected al Qaeda members killed in drone strikes in Yemen

EGYPT

* Yields on Egyptian T-bills mixed at weekly auction

* Egypt to allow Italian experts to examine CCTV footage in Regeni murder investigation

* Egypt's military to enter pharmaceutical industry

* Egypt's Museum of Islamic Art welcomes first visitors since 2014 bombing

* Egypt extends participation in Yemen conflict

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's SABIC to acquire remaining stake in Saudi JV with Shell for $820 mln

* Saudi finance ministry says no to fees on foreign workers' remittances

* Saudi Electricity Company staff accused in corruption case

* Saudi November imports shrink 22 pct y/y, non-oil exports drop

* Saudi's PetroRabigh to restart petchem complex gradually after brief shutdown

* Saudi Arabia's Falih says 1.5 mln barrels/day cut from market in January

* Saudi's Arab National Bank gets regulatory nod for derivatives trading unit

* BUZZ-Saudi's Savola plunges on shock Q4 loss; stock drops below 200-day average

* BUZZ-Saudi bank shares slide on Q4 earnings misses

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-UAE M3 money supply, bank lending growth pick up in December

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

* Qatar's Doha Bank Q4 net profit falls 85 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Oil Company announces state of emergency after oil leak

* OPEC, non-OPEC monitoring committee to meet next after March 17 -Kuwait

* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)