DUBAI Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on earnings, data; dollar advances

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, Egypt surges on international bond issue success

* Oil prices fall as U.S. drillers add rigs

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady but head for first weekly drop of 2017

* Middle East Crude-Dubai gains on Chinaoil's purchases

* OPEC January oil output shows high compliance with supply cut deal -Petro-Logistics

* Saudi Aramco's oil reserves confirmed by external audit -sources

* 'Case by case' approach for U.S. green card holders under Trump's new order

* British PM May says does not agree with Trump on immigration

* Trump ban causes U.S. immigration chaos, draws fury of Muslims, Iran

* Trump talks to Putin, other world leaders about security threats

* Iraq to double oil export capacity at terminal to 1.2 mln bpd-official

* Libyan oil production up to 700,000 BPD after repairs at Sarir oilfield

* OMV buys Occidental stake in Libya's Nafoura oil field -Libyan oil officials

* Lebanon relaunches first oil and gas licensing round

* Oil producer cuts should reach 1.8 mln bpd by Feb - Algeria minister

* Algeria top gas supplier to Spain in 2016, eyes more EU exports

* Algeria's Sonatrach sees 2017 gas exports up to 57 bcm

* First Iranian-owned oil tankers head to Rotterdam post-sanctions

* Turkmenistan says ready for more talks with Iran in gas dispute

* Jordan's King Abdullah to visit U.S. from Monday

* French foreign minister heads to Iran amid Trump uncertainty

* Trump's hopes for Syria safe zones may force decision on Assad

* Britain "open-minded" on timescale for exit of Syria's Assad

* Russia hopes for long-term cooperation with Turkey, Iran on Syria

* Syrian army seizes Damascus water source as rebels withdraw - pro-gov't media, monitor

* Turkey sees Nusra Front as terrorist group, acts accordingly -source

* Trump administration debates designating Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist group

* EXCLUSIVE-Syria's million-tonne Russian wheat deal in jeopardy - Reuters

* WFP, short of funds, halves food rations to displaced Iraqis

* Fear in interrogation room, death in the street: Iraq roots out Islamic State

* UAE says it destroyed Iranian-built drone in Yemen

* Morocco arrests seven suspected militants and seizes weapons

* Morocco growth seen at 4.5 pct in 2017 vs 1.6 pct last year - finance ministry

* Libya needs FX policy change to ease cash crunch, says deputy PM

* Tripoli force suspects eastern military backers in car bomb blast

* Merkel says migrant deal with Libya needed, but not possible yet

* EU executive says "confident" migration deal with Turkey will hold

* Tunisia aims to cut 50,000 public sector jobs, starting this year

* Tunisia to start roadshow for 1 bln Eurobond, sees more issues late

* Jordan's Arab Bank group says 2016 net profit rose 20 percent

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC buys 410,000 tonnes of Russian wheat

* Yields drop on Egypt's six-month and one-year T-bills in weekly auction

* Egyptian rights lawyer says he's banned from travel

* Israel advises citizens in Egypt's Sinai to leave, cites attack risk

SAUDI ARABIA

* Delayed projects ease slightly for Saudi builder Khodari

* OPEC cuts will not impact Saudi oil supply to Japan -Saudi official

* Malaysia's Petronas says RAPID project remains on track after Aramco's snub

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Mashreq board proposes cash dividend of 40 pct for 2016

QATAR

* Qatar International Islamic Bank Q4 net profit slips 7.2 pct

* Qatar investment in Russia to bolster OPEC, non-OPEC ties - Barkindo

OMAN

* Oman's Bank Dhofar proposes lower 2016 dividend (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)