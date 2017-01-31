DUBAI Jan 31 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rattled by Trump travel curb orders, dollar soft

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Kuwait, Egypt retreat; Aramex earnings beat supports Dubai

* Oil prices down 5 percent in January as rising U.S. output offsets OPEC-led cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold crawls up on Trump policy concerns; Fed meeting in focus

* Trump fires top government lawyer who defied immigration order

* Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile -U.S. official

* U.S. diplomats circulate memo critical of immigration order

* France, worried by Trump, promises to defend Iran nuclear deal

* Don't let Trump embarrass our queen, say 1.3 million Britons

* Syrian government denies rumours Assad in poor health

* Airlines complain of confusion, costs of U.S. immigration order

* Jihadists mock Trump travel ban, vow more attacks

* Syria warns against safe zones set up without its consent

* Pipeline leak halts production from Libya's Messla oil field - official

* Iraq asks Trump to "reconsider" travel ban

* UN rights chief says Trump's travel ban is illegal

* Iraq parliament approves new defence, interior ministers - state TV

* Sudan to end fuel, food subsidies by 2019 - minister

* World Islamic body says Trump visa ban emboldens extremists

* U.S. travel ban heralds "turbulent times" for Africa - AU chief

* Tunisia needs $2.85 bln in external financing this year - finance minister

* Iran sees oil prices at around $55 in 2017 - Mehr

TURKEY

* Two pro-Kurdish lawmakers in Turkey arrested on terrorism charges -sources

* Turkey's lira, stocks surge as investors look past Fitch downgrade

* Turkey reopens embassy in Libya, vows to support unity efforts

* Turkish banking sector 2016 profits rise to 38 bln lira - watchdog

EGYPT

* Egypt's five- and 10-year bond yields drop at auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Two killed in attack on Saudi warship off Yemen

* Saudi government suspends domestic bond issues for fourth month -Maaal

* Saudi Telecom set to buy Atheeb's mobile towers in cost drive

* Saudi's Atheeb to sell some mobile towers to STC for 230 mln riyals

* Key Saudi money rate drops as funding squeeze due to cheap oil eases

* Saudi Aramco to shut unit at Ras Tanura refinery in May -sources

* Saudi king agrees in call with Trump to support Syria, Yemen safe zones -White House

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Lufthansa, Etihad could cooperate in catering, maintenance-Lufthansa CEO

* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital Q4 profit tumbles on provision

* Dubai Investments Q4 net profit rises 2.9 pct

* Dubai's Aramex sees slower profit, revenue growth in 2017

* Fitch Rates Bank of Sharjah's New EMTN Programme 'BBB+'

* Dubai to award $3 bln construction contracts for 2020 World Expo

* Dubai airport sends back "handful of people" after Trump ban

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil minister: current prices appropriate for producers and consumers

* Kuwait sovereign fund says it will focus on technology, infrastructure

* Kuwait finance minister: no time frame for international bond

* Kuwait projects $25.9 billion budget deficit next fiscal year

* Kuwait to sell 50 pct of independent power project in IPO this year -minister

* Kuwait's First Takaful Insurance to hold meeting to discuss merger proposal

* Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q4 net profit up 7.4 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)