BRIEF-M-Fitec International says no dividend declared for eleven month period to Feb 28
* Condensed abridged audited results for period ended 28 february 2017 and notice of agm
DUBAI Feb 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks currency wars
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets exposed to foreign funds underperform in reaction to Trump
* Oil markets range-bound as supplies remain plentiful amid OPEC-led cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of U.S. Fed interest rate decision
* Middle East Crude-Dubai stays firm; Chinaoil buys 15 cargoes
* Mideast funds positive on bonds; bullish on stocks but split on Kuwait
* Challenges to Trump's immigration orders spread to more U.S. states
* Some nations affected by U.S. immigration order may stay on list
* UN plans next round of Syria peace talks Feb. 20
* Syrian militias get more U.S. support for IS fight, plan new phase
* U.S. ambassador to UN says Iran missile test is unacceptable
* Fitch says banking sector outlook is stable for Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon
* Oil prices won't reach 'desired level' before 2018, Iraq says
* Emerging markets in near-record January global bond rush
* Iraq will not retaliate against Trump's visa ban - PM
* Yemen war erases decade of health gains, many children starving - UNICEF
* Iran's Rouhani to visit Putin in Moscow in March - TASS
* Iraq seeks foreign partner for second gas plant
* Turkish central bank signals no end to unorthodox lira defence
* With Islamic State gone, East Mosul residents face uncertain future
* Turkey dismissed more than 90,000 public servants in post-coup purge - minister
* Foreign visitors to Turkey drop 30 pct in 2016 to lowest level in nine years
* Turkey's Aktif Bank gets nod to raise $120 mln via sukuk
EGYPT
* Egypt to hire inspection company, pay small premium, to deter local wheat smuggling
* Inflows into Egypt banks at $9 bln since pound float -c.bank official
* Egypt to raise sugar, cooking oil prices at subsidised outlets
* Egypt M2 money supply up 39.52 pct at end-December -c.bank
* IMF delegation in Egypt ahead of review for second loan installment
* Egypt delegation to visit Iraq in Feb for crude oil deal -Egypt petro minister
* Egypt won't issue more Eurobonds in FY 2016/17, Deputy FinMin tells paper
SAUDI ARABIA
* Quietly at first, music comes back to Saudi Arabia
* Saudi Arabia resumes swing producer role in oil: Kemp
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai crude January average at $53.717/bbl, highest in 18 months
* Contrasting results for merging Abu Dhabi lenders NBAD and FGB
* UAE's du acquires licence to operate Virgin Mobile service
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q4 profit drops 16 pct on impairments
* Dubai's Emaar Malls posts 3.9 pct rise in fourth-quarter profit
* UAE's Du has restructured, shed jobs -CEO
KUWAIT
* Kuwait minister to face no-confidence vote over sports ban
* Zain Iraq appoints Ali al-Zahid as CEO
* Kuwait Finance House Q4 net profit rises 5 pct
QATAR
* Azerbaijan and Qatar discuss economic cooperation
* Vodafone Qatar posts narrower Q3 loss as revenue rises
OMAN
* Oman crude OSP rises to $53.93/bbl for March (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
