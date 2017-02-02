DUBAI Feb 2 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 4-month high, dollar soft
after nonchalant Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Top banks weigh on Abu Dhabi, other Gulf
markets move little
* U.S. oil prices fall after sharp rise in stockpiles
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as Fed keeps U.S. interest rates
steady
* U.S. military probing more possible civilian deaths in
Yemen raid
* Trump adopts aggressive posture toward Iran after missile
launch
* Trump to focus counter-extremism program solely on Islam
-sources
* Libyan officials criticise U.S. travel ban, doubt over
February conference
* Syria opposition says UN can't pick delegates to peace
talks
* Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash
* U.N. chief says Trump travel ban 'not best way to protect
U.S.'
* Seeking good ties with Trump, Gulf monarchies quiet over
travel ban
* Spike in maintenance expected to boost oil refining
margins
* Morocco may issue $1 bln of international bonds in 2017 -
finance ministry source
* Syrian opposition figure to deploy all-Arab force in Raqqa
offensive
* Turkish banks use 58.3 bln lira from central bank's late
liquidity window - data
* Turkey aims to bolster local drug production, minister
says
* Iraq complies with scale, if not absolute level, of OPEC
cut - sources, data
* Global air freight demand up 9.8 pct in December -IATA
* Profits of doom: Mosul mechanics swamped as bombs shatter
city
EGYPT
* Egypt's CIB to cut cash dividend after hit from weaker
pound
* Egypt's foreign currency inflows rise, investors still
need reassurance
* Banque du Caire to list its shares in first half of year
* Egypt's trade deficit narrows by 17.4 pct - government
source
* Lufthansa sees rapid growth of Gulf airlines slowing
* Gold miner Centamin to pay about $100 mln to Egypt in 2017
* Egypt's central bank receives $4 bln from Eurobond sale-
state news agency
SAUDI ARABIA
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi's Trump friendship more about money
than oil
* COLUMN-Saudi Arabia cannot escape destiny as swing
producer: Kemp
* Aramco to have the right to book Saudi oil reserves -Falih
* Saudi to invite bids for new renewable energy projects in
April - energy minister
* Saudi Arabia may raise U.S. oil investments -energy
minister
* Saudi Arabia likely to raise March crude prices to Asia
* Saudi's Mobily signs 7.9 bln riyals refinancing with banks
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Flydubai 2016 profit tumbles but revenues rise
* UAE says Trump travel ban an internal affair, most Muslims
unaffected
* Dubai Islamic Bank mandates banks for potential sukuk sale
-sources
* Dubai developer Nakheel reports 22 pct rise in Q4 net
profit
* UAE bank NBAD offers blockchain payments after tie-up with
Ripple
* UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ending Jan 30
QATAR
* Daewoo Engineering & Construction says wins $598 mln order
in Qatar
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Equate Petrochemical to start sukuk roadshow on
Feb 5 - lead banks
* Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment says unit wins 49.7 mln
dinars contract
* Kuwait's Al Aman Investment to merge with Securities House
OMAN
* Oordeoo Oman appoints new CFO
* Oman's National Pharmaceutical Industries proposes 10 pct
cash dividend
* Omani Packaging recommends dividend of 20 percent for 2016
BAHRAIN
* Zain Bahrain recommends FY dividend of 5 fils per share
* Bahrain Middle East Bank reports FY profit of $5.1 mln
