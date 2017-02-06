BRIEF-Media Chinese International says Q4 turnover US$62.4 mln
* For Q4, group reported a loss before income tax of US$36,000 compared to profit before income tax of US$3.3 million year-ago
DUBAI Feb 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares lag Wall St gains, dollar becalmed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Kuwait retreat; UAE bourses strong
* Oil prices edge up on Iran tensions, but rising U.S. drilling caps gains
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises on weaker dollar after U.S. jobs data
* Trump faces uphill battle to overcome court's hold on travel ban
* Iran vows "roaring missiles" if threatened, defies new sanctions
* U.S.-backed Syrian force in new phase of Raqqa assault
* Turkey detains some 400 Islamic State suspects in biggest roundup
* Russia's Lavrov backs renewal of UN-led Syria talks
* Iran vows "roaring missiles" if threatened, defies new sanctions
* Iraq says ruling against Trump travel ban is move in right direction
* Louvre attacker, in formal detention, declines to speak to investigators
* Immigration chaos and long nights led to Washington's court win
* At former jihadist training camp, Iraqi police face drones, crack snipers
* Reuters Insider - Iraqi family flies to US after Trump ban blow
* US not weighing Middle East troop hikes over Iran concerns-Mattis
* Yemen Al Qaeda leader says U.S. raid on Yemen a blow to Trump
* U.S. coalition jets bomb Islamic State-held town near Euphrates Dam
EGYPT
* Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $26.363 bln at end of January
* BRIEF-Egypt's Global Telecom Holding signs $200 mln short-term loan agreement
* Law used to imprison Egyptians draws scrutiny
* BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt FY consol profit rises
* Egypt's non-oil business activity shrinks for 16th consecutive month
SAUDI ARABIA
* Credit insurer Coface expects easing in payment delays in Saudi Arabia
* Saudi non-oil economy grows at fastest rate for 17 months in January - PMI
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* BUZZ-Dubai's Shuaa surges before earnings, news conference
* UAE non-oil business growth at six-month high in January - PMI
* UAE'S ADNOC sets Jan Murban crude OSP at $55.35/BBL
QATAR
* Qatar Airways flight from New Zealand to be longest by flying time
* BUZZ-Industries Qatar sinks on Q4 earnings miss, dividend cut
* Industries Qatar Q4 net profit falls 63 pct, misses forecasts
* BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water signs MOU with Chubu Electric Power
* BRIEF-Qatar's Mesaieed Petrochemical FY profit falls
KUWAIT
* Kuwait denies it imposed travel ban praised by Trump
* BRIEF-Kuwait Cement agrees to sell stake in Kuwait's Americana to Adeptio
* BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
BAHRAIN
* Bomb blast hits outside Bahraini capital, no casualties -state news
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
