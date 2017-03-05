DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, US dollar down after Yellen
signals rate rise
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gradual tax plan boosts Egypt, ex-dividend
shares hit Dubai
* Oil rebounds from recent weakness, still rangebound
* PRECIOUS-Gold heads for weekly drop on talk of March rate
rise
* Jordan says executes 15, with 10 for terrorism convictions
* Syrian army takes more villages from militants in
northwest Syria
* At least 2 killed in new drone strikes on al Qaeda in
Yemen - residents
* Expert says Islamic State has badly damaged major Palmyra
monument
* Turkey says warplane, probably Syrian, crashed near border
* East Libyan forces target rivals with air strikes to
regain oil ports
* 220 civilians killed by strikes in Iraq, Syria since 2014
-U.S. military
* Bahrain uncovers Iran-linked militant group behind attacks
on security
* Syrian government says agenda agreed, seeks united
opposition at next Geneva talks
* Libya's NOC reviewed loading schedules after clashes near
oil ports
* Twelve treated for chemical weapons agents in Mosul since
March 1, UN says
* Red Cross says seven treated for exposure to toxic agents
near Mosul
* Pentagon confirms new U.S. strikes in Yemen, but says no
U.S. raids
* Libya naval forces rescue 115 illegal migrants, 25 missing
* Rival Kurdish factions clash in northwestern Iraq
* GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEKAHEAD-Fed and ECB go their separate
ways
* Russia says its military advisers, special forces behind
Palmyra recapture
* Turkish inflation hits double digits, piling pressure on
central bank
* Kirkuk oil flows in jeopardy again as Kurdish tensions
grow
* Saudi King Salman embraces "selfie" on tour across Asia
* Saudi king's Bali beach holiday turns into military
exercise
* INTERVIEW-Syria's Kurdish-led administration sees end to
economic "siege"
* Al Qaeda confirms leader killed by drone strike in Syria
* Austrian court jails eight Iraqis for up to 13 years over
gang rape
* In film and life, 'Chief' Erdogan looms large ahead of
Turkey referendum
* Lebanon government appoints four banks for $1.5 bln
Eurobond -sources
* Kurdish forces seize Kirkuk oil facility demanding Iraq
build a refinery
* INTERVIEW-Russia's Novak says talk of global oil output
cuts extension premature
* Iran's GTC tenders to buy 60,000 tonnes Thai, Argentine
rice
* With Libya's transition paralysed, a would-be premier
projects power in Tripoli
* Investment inflows spur Pakistan's corporate sukuk market
* Cabinet members lobby Trump to remove Iraq from new travel
ban -officials
EGYPT
* In final ruling, Egypt court finds Mubarak innocent in
killing of protesters
* Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $26.542 bln at
end-February
* Average yields rise on Egyptian six-month and one-year
T-bills
* Egypt's Talaat Mostafa Group forecasts 2017 sales of EGP
9.4 bln
* Egypt's CIB gets EFSA nod for sale of stake in CI Capital
* Prime Holding For Financial Investments posts FY consol
profit
SAUDI ARABIA
* Uber and Careem banned from airport pickups in Saudi
Arabia
* Saudi court jails two over 2011 protests
* Saudi Electricity says royal decree cuts 2 pct electricity
fee to municipalities
* Saudi Arabia lowers April Arab Light crude OSP to Asia
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates rejects Lufthansa, Air France-KLM claims in
letter to EU
* Mediclinic and rivals press Abu Dhabi to rethink
healthcare reform
* Carillion venture chosen as main contractor for $600 mln
Dubai Expo project
* Dubai's Arabtec outlines three-year recovery plan, to sell
non-core assets
* GFH Financial EGM approves capital hike
* Tennis-Federer stunned by Russian Donskoy in Dubai
QATAR
* Yield curve flattens in 950 mln riyal Qatar T-bill sale
* Qatar tells banks to obey new FX limits by April 1
KUWAIT
* Kuwait chooses consortium to advise on Az-Zour power
project IPO
* KNPC expects to sign $6.2 bln loan facility end of March -
CEO
* Kuwait's oil output 2.705 mln bpd in February - source
OMAN
* MIDEAST DEBT-Oman gains breathing space with jumbo $5
billion bond sale
* Oman oil output steady at 970,000 bpd in Feb -source
* SocGen says arranges $227 mln financing for Oman Shipping
Co
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)