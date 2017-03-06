DUBAI, March 6 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as markets wary of Fed,
geopolitical tensions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf falls, Egypt buoyed by gradual
stamp duty plan
* Oil prices fall on doubts over Russian output curbs
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after fall on Fed rate hike
expectations
* More than 40,000 displaced from Mosul in a week as Iraqi
forces near old city
* Syria envoy says talks have set agenda for progress on
peace
* Netanyahu to meet Putin, says Iran seeks permanent
foothold in Syria
* Syrian government says agenda agreed, seeks united
opposition at next Geneva talks
* At least 2 killed in new drone strikes on al Qaeda in
Yemen - residents
* Turkey accuses Germany of aiding its enemies, as row
escalates
* Jordan says executes 15, with 10 for terrorism convictions
* East Libyan forces resume strikes against rivals near oil
ports
* Kirkuk oil flows in jeopardy again as Kurdish tensions
grow
* Iran indicts nuclear negotiator, holds Iranian-American on
fraud charges
* OMV agrees to sell Turkish unit Petrol Ofisi to Vitol for
$1.45 bln
* Islamic finance body AAOIFI seeks to update guidance on
murabaha contracts
EGYPT
* Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month
T-bills
* Egypt's ESIIC buys 50,000 tonnes of raw Brazilian sugar in
tender -trade
* Egypt's non-oil business activity shrinks for 17th month
-PMI
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi non-oil economic growth hits 18-month high in
February -PMI
* Saudi tourism authority to loan 397 mln riyals in 2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Financial Market launches platform to trade ETFs
* Abu Dhabi aims to close $872 mln solar plant financing in
April
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala sells part stake in AMD for $613 mln
* Dubai's DFSA regulates first peer to peer lender
* Dubai lender Emirates NBD to IPO Islamic REIT fund
* UAE non-oil business growth accelerates in February -PMI
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain advances military trials for suspected
militants
* BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs
as CEO for European, American operations
* BRIEF-Bahrain's Investcorp completes acquisition of debt
management business of 3i ("3iDM")
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)