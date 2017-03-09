WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
DUBAI, March 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firm in Asia, resource shares on the run
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai outperforms in weak Gulf; Egypt climbs
* U.S. oil prices rise supported by OPEC output cut compliance
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 5-week low ahead of U.S. jobs data
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks ease; Dubai flips back into discount
* U.S. weighs deploying up to 1,000 'reserve' troops for IS fight
* Turkey's Akbank tightens guidance for $500 mln Tier 2 bond - lead
* OPEC cut 40 pct more in Feb than pledged in oil deal - Kuwait
* Turkish central bank signals more tightening possible, lira weakens
* Iran cuts April light crude price for Asia by $0.25/bbl - source
EGYPT
* Egypt's current account deficit narrows as pound depreciates
* Egypt to pay 555-575 pounds/ardeb for local wheat in 2017 harvest
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi to supply full crude contract volumes to Asia
* McDermott plans manufacturing unit at new Saudi shipbuilding complex
* Credit Agricole picks JPMorgan for Banque Saudi Fransi sale -sources
* Ahead of king's visit, China says hopes Saudi, Iran can resolve problems
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etisalat Nigeria in talks over missed payment on $1.2 bln loan
* Abu Dhabi's LNG export plant launches sell tender for April - trade sources
* UAE's Etisalat proposes H2 dividend of 0.4 dhs/share
* UAE's NMC Health deputy CEO to replace founder BR Shetty as CEO
* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended March 6
QATAR
* Qatar Airways chief says will not take any Airbus A320neos in 2017
* Iran's foreign minister meets Qatar's ruler in Doha
* Qatar raises Feb crude prices to seven-month high
OMAN
* Oman's Salalah Methanol Co asks banks for $720 mln loan -sources (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)
