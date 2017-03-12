DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as U.S. jobs data points to
rate hike; crude slips
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Ex-dividend banks weigh on Abu Dhabi;
Qatar, Egypt outperform
* Oil slumps to close out biggest 3-day loss in a year
* PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from five-week low after U.S. jobs
data
* Middle East Crude-Dubai falls further; light sour grades
pressured
* Trump's revised travel ban dealt first court setback
* At least 40 killed in Damascus bombing targeting Shi'ites
* Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul
museum
* Dutch PM bars Turkish minister as rally dispute escalates
* Assad calls U.S. forces "invaders", but still hopeful on
Trump
* Saudi-led coalition air strike kills 22 in Yemen: official
* Trump invites Palestinian leader Abbas to White House
* Nigeria's telecoms regulator sees deal in Etisalat debt
talks
* IranAir receives second jet under sanctions deal
* Lebanon eyes three tranches for $1.5 bln Eurobond-official
* Turkey seeks to build Syrian military cooperation with
Russia
EGYPT
* Egypt's urban consumer price inflation hit 30-year high in
Feb
* Average yield on Egypt's one year, six month T-bills drop
at auction
* INTERVIEW-Egypt reforms must focus on investment, World
Bank says
SAUDI ARABIA
* ANALYSIS-Trillion-dollar question looms as Aramco audits
oil reserves
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Aramco's IPO merits social engineering
discount
* BUZZ-Saudi energy minister meets U.S. counterpart in
Washington
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudis tell U.S. oil: OPEC won't extend cuts to
offset shale - sources
* Saudi's Bank AlJazira proposes 30 pct capital increase
* BRIEF-Credit Agricole says satisfied with business at
Banque Saudi Fransi
* MEDIA-Evercore said to win advisory role on record Aramco
IPO
* Wanted man killed after Saudi police raid - agency
* Bahraini doctor freed after jail sentence on charges
linked to 2011 uprising
* Saudi Arabia tenders to buy 720,000 tonnes wheat - SAGO
* BRIEF-Toyota Motor to launch feasibility study on building
factory in Saudi Arabia - Nikkei
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etisalat Nigeria in talks over missed payment on $1.2 bln
loan
* UAE says to cut oil output by more than 139,000 bpd in
March/April
* UAE's Union National Bank to open China branch, expand in
Egypt -CEO
* Emirates to launch Dubai-Athens-Newark route despite U.S.
protests
* Emirates eyes changes amid "gathering storm" of low-cost
long-haul rivals
* Emirates airlines concerned about latest U.S. travel order
* Dubai Investments proposes 10 percent cash dividend; 5
percent bonus shares
QATAR
* MEDIA-Qatar Airways' India airline plan may face
opposition from airlines lobby FIA - Mint
* Top investors to back Deutsche Bank despite uncertain
future
* BRIEF-Qatar Insurance says unit places $450 mln tier 2
notes
KUWAIT
* Kuwait cuts April official selling price for crude to Asia
-source
* BRIEF-Warba Bank issues Tier 1 $250 million sukuk
OMAN
* Omani firm Golden Group plans maiden sale of Islamic bonds
* BRIEF-Omantel says Worldcall Services announces public
offer to acquire co's shares of WTL
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)