DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Turkey's Erdogan says Netherlands acting like a "banana republic"

* Turkey's Erdogan calls on international organisations to impose sanctions on the Netherlands

* Turkey's Erdogan says Netherlands to pay price for harming relations

* German Fin Min says row with Turkey makes economic aid difficult

* Dutch Prime Minister wants to de-escalate diplomatic row with Turkey

* Iraqi general says 30 pct of west Mosul recaptured from Islamic State

* Death toll from Damascus bombing climbs to 74 - Observatory

* Policeman killed in checkpoint attack in southern Tunisia - officials

* France condemns Damascus attack, calls on Russia and Iran to ensure ceasefire

* Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance

* Saudi says security forces kill youth in Shi'ite Muslim town

EGYPT

* Average yields fall on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills

* EFG Hermes says unit completes acquisition of 51 pct stake in IFSL

* Egypt's wheat reserves to double with start of harvest -supply min

* Egypt's Porto Group says EGM approves issued capital increase

* Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance OGM approves FY dividend of EGP 2/share

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi deputy crown prince goes to meet Trump - agency

* Arabian Pipes secures 135 mln riyals order to supply OCTG steel pipes to Saudi Aramco

* Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance appoints AbdulRahman Al-Sagheer as chairman

* Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances board recommends FY cash dividend

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* INTERVIEW-UAE wants closer trade ties with Asia, Africa

* Investcorp says UAE's Mubadala completes deal to take 20 pct stake in its parent

* UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank says plans convertible sukuk issue

* UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank shareholders approve capital increase

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi February inflation edges up to 2.1 pct

* UAE's Shuaa Capital to acquire Integrated Capital and Integrated Securities

* BUZZ-Dubai's Shuaa Capital jumps after acquisition news

* Abu Dhabi Exchange says Finance House approves FY dividend of 6 pct

* UAE's RAKBANK calls AGM to approve increase in medium term notes issue amount

* UAE's Sharjah Insurance to call AGM on March 27 to discuss FY dividend proposal

* UAE's Al Ramz Corporation convenes AGM to discuss FY dividend proposal

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Gulf Investment House FY loss narrows

* Boubyan Petrochemical 9-mnth profit falls

* Kuwait and Middle East Financial Investment FY loss widens

* Kuwait's Zain in final stages of selling towers -vice chairman

* Kuwait's Boubyan Bank EGM approves capital increase

* Unicap Investment and Finance FY profit rises

* National Bank Of Kuwait shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital hike

* BUZZ-National Bank of Kuwait sinks as it goes ex-dividend

BAHRAIN

* Al Salam Bank Bahrain to recover 60 mln dinars bad loans

* Investcorp Bank unit NDT CCS acquires majority stake in Oman’s Hi-Tech Inspection Services

OMAN

* Oman Telecommunications clarifies on Disposal of shares in Worldcall Telecom

* United Power says CMA instructs not to discuss dividend in AGM on non-compliance with IFRS

* Taageer Finance says CBO advises co to change cash dividend (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)