Reuters Sports Schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday, May 28
MONACO - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel won the grand prix to stretch his championship lead to 25 points. (MOTOR-F1-MONACO/ (PIX), by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up but caution prevails ahead of Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price slide hits Saudi share market, Dubai's Shuaa soars on M&A
* Oil prices hit 3-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady, investor focus shifts to Fed
* Turkey's Erdogan says Netherlands acting like a "banana republic"
* Turkey's Erdogan calls on international organisations to impose sanctions on the Netherlands
* Turkey's Erdogan says Netherlands to pay price for harming relations
* German Fin Min says row with Turkey makes economic aid difficult
* Dutch Prime Minister wants to de-escalate diplomatic row with Turkey
* Iraqi general says 30 pct of west Mosul recaptured from Islamic State
* Death toll from Damascus bombing climbs to 74 - Observatory
* Policeman killed in checkpoint attack in southern Tunisia - officials
* France condemns Damascus attack, calls on Russia and Iran to ensure ceasefire
* Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
* Saudi says security forces kill youth in Shi'ite Muslim town
EGYPT
* Average yields fall on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
* EFG Hermes says unit completes acquisition of 51 pct stake in IFSL
* Egypt's wheat reserves to double with start of harvest -supply min
* Egypt's Porto Group says EGM approves issued capital increase
* Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance OGM approves FY dividend of EGP 2/share
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi deputy crown prince goes to meet Trump - agency
* Arabian Pipes secures 135 mln riyals order to supply OCTG steel pipes to Saudi Aramco
* Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance appoints AbdulRahman Al-Sagheer as chairman
* Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances board recommends FY cash dividend
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* INTERVIEW-UAE wants closer trade ties with Asia, Africa
* Investcorp says UAE's Mubadala completes deal to take 20 pct stake in its parent
* UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank says plans convertible sukuk issue
* UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank shareholders approve capital increase
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi February inflation edges up to 2.1 pct
* UAE's Shuaa Capital to acquire Integrated Capital and Integrated Securities
* BUZZ-Dubai's Shuaa Capital jumps after acquisition news
* Abu Dhabi Exchange says Finance House approves FY dividend of 6 pct
* UAE's RAKBANK calls AGM to approve increase in medium term notes issue amount
* UAE's Sharjah Insurance to call AGM on March 27 to discuss FY dividend proposal
* UAE's Al Ramz Corporation convenes AGM to discuss FY dividend proposal
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Gulf Investment House FY loss narrows
* Boubyan Petrochemical 9-mnth profit falls
* Kuwait and Middle East Financial Investment FY loss widens
* Kuwait's Zain in final stages of selling towers -vice chairman
* Kuwait's Boubyan Bank EGM approves capital increase
* Unicap Investment and Finance FY profit rises
* National Bank Of Kuwait shareholders approve issued and paid-up capital hike
* BUZZ-National Bank of Kuwait sinks as it goes ex-dividend
BAHRAIN
* Al Salam Bank Bahrain to recover 60 mln dinars bad loans
* Investcorp Bank unit NDT CCS acquires majority stake in Oman’s Hi-Tech Inspection Services
OMAN
* Oman Telecommunications clarifies on Disposal of shares in Worldcall Telecom
* United Power says CMA instructs not to discuss dividend in AGM on non-compliance with IFRS
* Taageer Finance says CBO advises co to change cash dividend (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)
MONACO - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel won the grand prix to stretch his championship lead to 25 points. (MOTOR-F1-MONACO/ (PIX), by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that many of the leaks from the White House were "fake news," following reports his son-in-law tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before Trump took office.