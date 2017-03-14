UPDATE 1-U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
DUBAI, March 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Sunni politician warns U.S. of mounting civilian casualties in Mosul
* Syrian opposition says won't attend Astana talks
* Russia appears to deploy forces in Egypt, eyes on Libya role -sources
* Iran's biggest cargo line looks at London IPO; thwarted so far -sources
* Iran signs $1 billion deal to develop Mehdiabad zinc mine
* Emerging market borrowers strike while market is hot before Fed moves
* Kenya's central bank finalising licences for two new banks
* Libyan NOC official warns of force majeure at oil ports as rivals mobilise
EGYPT
* Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak to be released
* Telecom Egypt 2016 net profit falls
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco selects FTI as global media advisor for IPO -sources
* JPMorgan, HSBC, Citigroup said to be hired on Saudi dollar sukuk - Bloomberg
* Japan PM Abe seeks Saudi support for Aramco listing in Tokyo
* Saudi Arabia's billionaire Olayan family plans local asset sales - Bloomberg
* Saudi deputy crown prince to meet Trump, investment in focus
* Saudi Arabia buys 735,000 tonnes of hard wheat -SAGO
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Shuaa-GFH merger would create diverse Gulf financial conglomerate
* UAE's DAMAC mandates banks for dollar bond issue -source
* Abu Dhabi's Etisalat wants Nigerian debt deal before sells stake -sources
* Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim closes $1 bln-equivalent revolving loan -sources
QATAR
* Qatar to list two ETFs within two months - official
* Qatar February inflation falls on housing, food costs
KUWAIT
* Kuwait tightens price guidance for debut international bond - lead
* Diplomatic strides as Iran's Rouhani sends Kuwait's ruler a letter
* Kuwait says willing to extend oil cut deal beyond June (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)
