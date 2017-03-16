Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sites on high-end market
DUBAI, March 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar crunched, bonds boosted as Fed goes gradual
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed but banks buoy Saudi
* Oil prices extend gains after drop in U.S. stockpiles
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-week high as Fed signals only gradual rate hikes
* Four Gulf central banks hike rates after Fed, others may follow
* Middle East Crude-Dubai stays weak; Qatar Marine trades at discount
* Morocco's king replaces PM Benkirane amid post-election deadlock
* Iran oil output to reach 4 mln bpd by April 20 - deputy oil minister
* Turkey may cancel migrant readmission deal with EU, says foreign minister
* U.N. envoy urges speedier Syria talks to avoid seventh year of war
* Iraq committed to OPEC output deal to support prices -oil ministry
* IEA says oil market could tilt into deficit in H1 if OPEC sticks to cuts
* EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar pullback allows emerging assets modest gains before Fed
* Iraq's talks with Exxon to develop new southern fields in progress - official
* Turkish Nov-Jan unemployment hits highest in almost seven years
* Turk Eximbank secures 400 mln euro syndicated credit with 22 banks - ministry
* ANALYSIS-After 6 years, Assad now secure but his country carved up as war thunders on
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC buys 420,000 tonnes of wheat in tender
* Egypt's ESIIC seeking 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar - trade
* IMF delegation to visit Egypt from April 28 to May 8 - finance minister
* Egypt softens customs exchange rate to 17 pounds/dlr from 15.75, from March 16
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi central bank raises reverse repo rate, keeps repo flat
* Saudi Aramco to resume oil product shipments to Egypt soon
* Trump, Saudi deputy crown prince discuss new economic deal-White House
* Saudi Electricity to hold discussions with sukukholders to extend sukuk purchase date
* Moody's lifts Saudi banking system outlook as funding pressures ease
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE central bank raises key rates by 25 bps
* Nasdaq CEO says tech partnership can help win $100 bln Saudi Aramco IPO
* GT Bank has $138 mln exposure to Etisalat Nigeria loan
KUWAIT
* Kuwait central bank raises discount rate by 25 bps
* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 trade surplus jumps 57 pct year/year
* Kuwait's Burgan Bank convenes meeting on Mar 29 to issue bonds
* Kuwait's Ahli United Bank to authorise board to issue sukuk, other financing instruments
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain central bank raises key rates by 25 bps
* Bahrain parliament invites UN rights chief for unrestricted visit
* Investcorp Bank to acquire majority stake in European online marketplace Ageras
* Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank exempts GFH Group from mandatory acquisition offer
OMAN
* Oman refiner said to hire Credit Agricole for $6 bln project - Bloomberg
* Oman February inflation highest since 2012 as fuel prices climb (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)
