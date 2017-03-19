DUBAI, March 19 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks touch record high, dollar
decline deepens
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region surges on Fed but Gulf lags emerging
markets
* Oil prices steady but outlook more bearish
* PRECIOUS-Gold heads for first weekly gain in three as Fed
hurts dollar - Reuters
* Beijing, Saudi Arabia agree to more oil cooperation,
exports to China
* King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia
-agency
* Moody's cuts Turkey's outlook to "negative" as politics
weigh
* Non-OPEC producers deliver 64 pct of pledged oil output
cuts in Feb -source
* OPEC, non-OPEC panel sees OPEC compliance at 106 pct in
Feb -source
* France's Total seeks stake in $4 bln Iranian gas field
project
* Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under
nuclear deal
* Total held discussions with Iran's NIOC over LNG project
-filing
* Sonatrach, Eni pledge to boost investment in Algeria's
energy sector
* Sonatrach, ENI get 34 bids for Algerian solar power plant
- source
* Libya's Waha oil field resumes pumping after stoppage due
clashes- engineer
* Morocco's king names PJD's Othmani as prime minister
* Turkey's economy to grow 5 pct or more in 2018 -Erdogan
adviser
* Turkish central bank liquidity steps push funding cost up
some 50 bp - bankers
* EXCLUSIVE-As austerity-hit Egyptians turn to bread, wheat
imports hit new highs
* ANALYSIS-Halfway into 2017's oil supply cut, Asia remains
awash with fuel
* Iraq's oil exports dip so far in March after OPEC cut
* Jordan moves ahead with $2.1 bln oil shale power plant
* Turkey will pay all of seized Bank Asya's foreign debt,
deputy PM says
* EXCLUSIVE-Syrian Kurdish YPG says Raqqa attack to start in
early April
* Thousands flee Iraq's Mosul as battle edges into Old City
* Pentagon chief, Saudi deputy crown prince discuss fight
against Islamic State
EGYPT
* National Cement in talks to structure EGP 2.1 bln debt
with Petrotrade
* Average yield on Egypt T-bills rise at auction
* Egypt gets offers for soyoil, sunflower oil in tender
* Egypt's GASC buys 30,000 tonnes of soybean oil, 74,500
tonnes of sunflower oil -trade
* Egypt aims to resume Saudi Aramco oil product imports
* Egypt expects to receive second tranche of the IMF loan in
May or June-fin min
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi oil minister says output cuts may be extended if
necessary -Bloomberg
* FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia, China sign deals worth potentially
$65 bln
* Saudi Arabia's STC, Mobily seek adviser for tower merger
plan
* Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy 1.5 million tonnes
barley - SAGO
* Saudi's SABIC calls EGM to approve FY dividend of 4
riyals/share
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Banks in stand-off with Etisalat Nigeria over problem loan
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank appoints Khamis Buharoun as acting
CEO
* Commercial Bank of Dubai says AGM rejects increase of
capital by 5 pct
* SHUAA Capital says in preliminary talks with GFH Financial
on co's acquisition
* Middle East Crude-Dubai slips to 1-month low
QATAR
* Qatar takes stake in Rocket Internet's HelloFresh
* Qatar central bank raises policy rates, cuts reserve
requirement -official
* Qatar International Islamic Bank AGM to discuss sukuk
issue
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment says unit signs 149.8 mln
dinars contract with DGCA
* Kuwait's National Industries FY profit falls
* Kuwait's Tamdeen Investment board proposes FY cash
dividend
* Kuwait's Ahli United Bank to authorise board to issue
sukuk, other financing instruments
* Nafais Holding calls meeting to discuss Boubyan
Petrochemical's offer to buy co's stake in unit
* EVN AG unit with best offer for sewage treatment project
in Kuwait
* Qurain petrochemical says no shareholders of NAPESCO
accepted acquisition offer
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's GFH appoints new chairman, to focus on M&A
OMAN
* Al Izz Islamic Bank convenes EGM to approve additional
tier 1 capital sukuk
* Oman Investment Fund about to close $600 mln loan for
Omantel buy -sources
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)