DUBAI, March 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 15-month high, dollar soft on less hawkish Fed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Insurance, petchems dampen Saudi, Qatar rises as it completes FTSE upgrade

* Oil prices rise on talk that OPEC could extend supply cut

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as Fed rate hike outlook weighs on dollar

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks mixed; Murban discounts widen

* Iraq's Abadi says he wins Trump's assurances of more U.S. support

* U.S. to ban some airline passengers from carrying larger electronics

* Morocco signs preliminary financing agreement for $10 bln tech city

* Moody's takes rating actions on 17 Turkish banks

* Turkey's Arcelik working on deals to expand abroad

* Iran struggles to coax Bank of England to open clearing accounts -sources

* Syrian Kurdish YPG aims to expand force to over 100,000

* OPEC leans towards oil cut extension, but non-members need to be in - sources

* Iran's Khamenei criticises economy, piling pressure on president

* A new breed of sovereign wealth fund - without the wealth

* Turkey tenders to buy 99,000 T barley, excludes Russia

EGYPT

* World bank disburses another $1 billion loan to Egypt

* Egypt's CIB completes $40 mln sale of investment banking unit

* Egypt to introduce stamp duty in May, targets 1-1.5 bln pounds in revenues

* Yields rise on Egypt's three- and seven-year bonds

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis to tighten curbs on foreign workers in local jobs push -sources

* Islamic Development Bank mandates banks for dollar sukuk issue -sources

* Saudi oil exports fall in Jan to 7.713 mln bpd - JODI data

* Saudi king's Asia tour trumpets Aramco's moves downstream

* Saudi Arabia buys 1.51 mln T feed barley in tender

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi's Aldar chairman says operational income to increase to 2.2 bln dirhams in 2020

* UAE hospital operator NMC Health to pursue Gulf expansion, debut bond

* DP World optimistic on emerging markets, unconcerned by Trump

* Abu Dhabi's Senaat agrees $400 million revolving credit facility

* Dubai's DEWA seeks proposals for 200 MW CSP solar plant in May

* UAE money supply growth picks up, bank loan growth keeps slowing

KUWAIT

* Alimtiaz Investment hires advisors to sell stake in Human Soft Holding

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking shareholders approve capital increase, sukuk issue (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)