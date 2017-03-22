DUBAI, March 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks drop as fresh Trump jitters jolt risk sentiment

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises in quiet trade, Egypt declines

* Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. crude storage

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold firm as equities slide on Trump policy worries

* Middle East Crude-Light grades under pressure from ample supplies, low demand

* U.S., Britain curb electronics on flights from Middle East, North Africa

* Syrian rebels launch second Damascus attack in three days

* IMF urges Algerian monetary, subsidy reforms to ease oil price impact

* EBRD expects to start operating in Lebanon in second quarter

* Iran steps up support for Houthis in Yemen's war - sources

* Morocco's central bank keeps interest rate at 2.25 pct

* Libya NOC hopes to raise oil production at Sharara field by 70,000 bpd

* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks gain for eighth day; Russian assets lead

EGYPT

* Egypt extends capital gains tax freeze, approves stamp duty on stocks

* EBRD targets 1 bln euros investments in Egypt this year after float

* Egypt's Suez Canal revenues fall to $375.8 mln in February

* Egypt aims to raise 6 bln pounds from sale of stakes in state firms - minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Families of Sept. 11 victims sue Saudi Arabia in U.S. court over attacks

* Saudi Aramco plans $2 bln debut bond ahead of IPO - Bloomberg

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Fitch: No Impact on Etisalat Group's Ratings from EMTS Missed Interest Payment

* Emirates Global Aluminium plans IPO, banks pitch for role -sources

* UAE arrests prominent activist for incitement - state news

QATAR

* Qatar's Ezdan Holding to meet fixed income investors ahead of dollar sukuk -lead

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Petroleum Corp seeks early May LNG cargo-trade sources

* Kuwait Finance House shareholders approve issue of sukuk and other financial instruments

* Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank mandates banks for dollar bond issue

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain February inflation falls to 0.4 pct on food prices

OMAN

* Oman bank loan growth slows in January, money supply growth accelerates (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)