DUBAI, March 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks drop as fresh Trump jitters jolt risk sentiment
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf rises in quiet trade, Egypt declines
* Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. crude storage
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold firm as equities slide on Trump policy worries
* Middle East Crude-Light grades under pressure from ample supplies, low demand
* U.S., Britain curb electronics on flights from Middle East, North Africa
* Syrian rebels launch second Damascus attack in three days
* IMF urges Algerian monetary, subsidy reforms to ease oil price impact
* EBRD expects to start operating in Lebanon in second quarter
* Iran steps up support for Houthis in Yemen's war - sources
* Morocco's central bank keeps interest rate at 2.25 pct
* Libya NOC hopes to raise oil production at Sharara field by 70,000 bpd
* EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks gain for eighth day; Russian assets lead
EGYPT
* Egypt extends capital gains tax freeze, approves stamp duty on stocks
* EBRD targets 1 bln euros investments in Egypt this year after float
* Egypt's Suez Canal revenues fall to $375.8 mln in February
* Egypt aims to raise 6 bln pounds from sale of stakes in state firms - minister
SAUDI ARABIA
* Families of Sept. 11 victims sue Saudi Arabia in U.S. court over attacks
* Saudi Aramco plans $2 bln debut bond ahead of IPO - Bloomberg
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Fitch: No Impact on Etisalat Group's Ratings from EMTS Missed Interest Payment
* Emirates Global Aluminium plans IPO, banks pitch for role -sources
* UAE arrests prominent activist for incitement - state news
QATAR
* Qatar's Ezdan Holding to meet fixed income investors ahead of dollar sukuk -lead
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Petroleum Corp seeks early May LNG cargo-trade sources
* Kuwait Finance House shareholders approve issue of sukuk and other financial instruments
* Kuwait's Al Ahli Bank mandates banks for dollar bond issue
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain February inflation falls to 0.4 pct on food prices
OMAN
* Oman bank loan growth slows in January, money supply growth accelerates (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)
