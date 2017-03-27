DUBAI, March 27 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities take a spill on Trump healthcare
setback; bonds shine
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets mixed as Saudi fails to keep
reform-related gains
* Oil dips as rising US drilling offsets talk of an OPEC-led
cut extension
* OPEC, non-OPEC to look at extending oil-output cut by six
months
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-mth peak as dollar slides on Trump
healthcare failure
* U.S.-backed forces capture IS-held airport near Euphrates
dam
* Iraqi military says 61 bodies pulled from collapsed Mosul
site
* INTERVIEW-Syrian opposition "fed up with terrorists",
seeks help against Assad
* Thousands of Yemenis rally in Sanaa on war's second
anniversary
* Libya's National Oil Corp warns of new attempt at
independent oil sales
* Gulf Arab states push for UK free trade deal after Brexit
-officials
* Pence revives talk of U.S. moving Tel Aviv embassy to
Jerusalem
* Oman agrees to deepen ties with Iran central bank
* Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights abuses
and Israel ties
EGYPT
* Egypt targets 2017-18 budget deficit of about 9.5 pct
* Egypt's GASC to continue purchasing imported wheat during
local season
* BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta
Concession
* Average yields fall on Egyptian three and nine-month
T-bills
* Egypt attracts $3.1 bln foreign investment in domestic
debt since flotation - deputy finmin
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia temporarily bans poultry imports from
Tennessee over bird flu
* MEDIA-Goldman in talks for Saudi Arabian equities license
-Bloomberg
* Saudi government won't issue domestic bonds in March for
sixth month -Maaal
* Brazil's BRF says it continues some meat exports to Saudi
Arabia
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain breaks Iran-linked "terrorist" cell behind bus
attack -report
