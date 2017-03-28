DUBAI, March 28 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to
move past Trump's policy stumble
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region follows global downtrend; Emaar
Malls drops on Souq.com bid
* Weaker dollar lifts oil futures, but soaring US output
weighs
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar edges up; focus on Trump
agenda
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge down; ESPO hits lowest
since Sept 2015
* Lebanon's cabinet approves first budget in 12 years -NNA
* Turks in Germany start voting in referendum to boost
Erdogan powers
* Iran's Rouhani seeks deals with new friend Russia
* WHO demands access to Syria's east Ghouta to bring medical
aid
* Russia says will find grain buyers to replace Turkey in
few months - agencies
* EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar retreat buoys emerging currencies
to multi-month highs
* Turkish banking sector loans seen rising by almost half in
Q1
* Deutsche Bank reduces cheque clearing in euros in Middle
East
EGYPT
* Egypt's 5-year bond yield inches up, 10-year down at
auction
* POLL-Egypt's central bank seen holding key interest rates
on Thursday
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia sweetens huge Aramco IPO with tax cut
* Saudi finance minister says cut in Aramco tax won't hurt
state finances
* Moody's changes Dar Al Arkan's outlook to stable from
negative; affirms B1 rating
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Arqaam Capital launches global hedge fund in rare
move
* Emirates Global Aluminium mandates US banks for IPO:
sources
* Emaar Malls' $800 mln bid for Souq.com to challenge Amazon
QATAR
* On the eve of Brexit, Qatar pledges over $6 billion in
investment in Britain
* Qatar Airways chief says laptop ban not designed to hurt
Gulf carriers
* Qatar wealth fund to open office in Silicon Valley
* QIA chief says he's "absolutely" confident in Rosneft
investment
* Qatar February trade surplus jumps 74 pct on year
KUWAIT
* Indonesia's Pertamina and Kuwait Petroleum end
long-standing diesel term
OMAN
* National Bank of Oman board elects Rawan Ahmed Al Said as
chairman
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)