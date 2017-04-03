DUBAI, April 3 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks start Q2 on firm note, US policy in
focus as Trump-Xi talks loom
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf starts Q2 on weak note, newly merged
Abu Dhabi bank outperforms
* Oil prices fall as US rig count stokes oversupply worries
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady, buoyed by tepid U.S. econ
data
* Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner visits Iraq -U.S. official
* Egypt court overturns block on islands transfer to Saudi
Arabia
* Iraq has pledged to fully comply with oil cut deal, OPEC
chief says
* Four-day baby rescued in the Mediterranean by humanitarian
ship
* Britain expresses regret over "disturbance" during Saudi
aide's London visit
* Jordan's economy grew 2 pct in fourth quarter, 2016
* Iranian-American detained in Iran released on
bail
* INTERVIEW-U.N. calls on Gulf countries to do more to help
Syrian refugees
* U.S.-backed forces repel Islamic State attack near Syrian
dam
EGYPT
* Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet
Trump
* Average yield on Egyptian three-month treasury bill rises,
yield on nine-month bill stable
* Egypt's foreign debt jumps 40 pct to $67 billion - central
bank
* Leader in Egyptian Islamic State affiliate killed in air
raid
* BRIEF-Beltone Financial FY profit rises
* Foreign currency inflows into Egyptian banks at $17 bln
since pound float
* Egypt sees March foreign reserves at over $28.5 bln,
highest since 2011 - MENA
SAUDI ARABIA
* BRIEF-Saudi Marketing Co signs credit facility agreement
with National Bank of Kuwait
* Saudi's Samba Financial Group says technical glitch fixed
after disruption
* BRIEF-Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development to launch
Islamic sukuk program
* Reuters Insider - One-humped beauties take the stage in
Saudi Arabia
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* BUZZ-Saudi Aramco signs MOUs with UAE's Adnoc, Masdar
* Newly merged First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rise in debut
trade
* Fire engulfs Dubai tower in city's Downtown district
* UAE'S ADNOC cut March crude prices on lower Asia demand
* Dubai crude March average at $51.201/bbl, lowest in 4
months
QATAR
* BRIEF-Qatar's Ezdan issues second phase of sukuk program
with amount of $500 mln
* UK and Qatar set up joint committee to pave way for
post-Brexit trade deal -May
* Merger of three Qatari banks to take six months - exec
KUWAIT
* BRIEF-Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait issues $500 mln bond under
$1.5 bln mid-term euro bond plan
OMAN
* HSBC Bank Oman says EGM approves FY cash dividend of 5
baizas/share
* BRIEF-Oman Telecommunications says AGM approves FY cash
dividend of 70 baizas/share
