FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 23
#TopNews
#Cricket
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
HDFC Bank profit rise capped by higher bad loans
Company Results
HDFC Bank profit rise capped by higher bad loans
Suicide bomber in Lahore kills 25, many of them police
South Asia
Suicide bomber in Lahore kills 25, many of them police
"I did not collude": Trump son-in-law Kushner on Russia
U.S.
"I did not collude": Trump son-in-law Kushner on Russia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 23, 2017 / 3:15 AM / 2 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 23

5 Min Read

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

International/Regional

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slide deepens, world stocks' hot streak ends

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar continues rally near pre-crisis level, SABIC boosts Saudi

* Oil dives about 2.5 pct; OPEC crude output rise forecast

* PRECIOUS-Dollar slide sets gold up for best week in two months

* U.N. Security Council to meet Monday on Jerusalem violence -diplomats

* Israeli raid, Jerusalem clashes ratchet tensions higher

* U.S. lawmakers reach deal on sanctions bill for Russia, Iran, N.Korea

* Four German women who joined Islamic State detained in Iraq -report

* Hezbollah and Syrian army advance in border offensive -reports

* Iran's Revolutionary Guards detain Saudi fishing boat, arrest crew -IRNA

* Eastern commander's forces battle resistance in Libya's Benghazi

* PREVIEW-Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre in Gulf visit

* Trump warns Iran over detained Americans -White House

* Free Iranian citizens, Iran tells U.S. in response to Trump

* Syrian army declares cessation of hostilities east of capital - state TV

* Iraq expects to produce 250,000 tonnes of rice in 2017 season

* Kuwaiti oil minister says further production cuts are possible

* Fitch maintains 'junk' rating on Turkey, points to stimulus costs

* Palestinians suspend official contacts with Israel -president

* Iran skips opportunity to upset nuclear deal over U.S. sanctions

* Yemen cholera to spread with rains; Oxfam sees 600,000 cases

* UAE energy minister hopes global oil markets begin to tighten in H2

* Moroccan police fire tear gas to disperse protests in north

* INTERVIEW-Turkey banks see weak demand for project finance deals

* U.S. ends controversial laptop ban on Middle East carriers

* Berlin reviews Turkish arms requests as crisis deepens

* Qatar crisis strains Saudi-led Arab alliance in Yemen war

Egypt

* Egypt court sentences 28 to death over 2015 prosecutor killing

* Egypt's GASC buys 30,000 T of soyoil, 31,000 T of sunflower oil in tender

* BRIEF-Egypt's Heliopolis to launch new housing project at New Heliopolis

* Yields fall on Egypt's three- and nine-month T-bills amid foreign buying

* POLL-Egypt's economic growth to pick up slightly this fiscal year

Saudi Arabia

* COLUMN-Saudi Arabia curtails crude flow to United States: Kemp

* Saudi source gives more detail on crown prince's dismissal

* Saudi king overhauls security services following royal shakeup

* Saudi's Manifa oilfield producing, not affected by technical issue

* Saudi prince arrested over bloody "assault" video

* BRIEF-Saudi Aramco weighing buyout of Jadwa's stake in Luberef - Bloomberg,citing sources

* BRIEF-Saudi British Bank board proposes H1 dividend

United Arab Emirates

* UAE minister: no dialogue with Qatar until it revises policies

* BRIEF-S&P says Abu Dhabi ratings affirmed at 'AA/A-1+'

* BRIEF-S&P says Emirate Of Sharjah 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* UAE welcomes Qatari decision to amend anti-terrorism laws

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank second-quarter profit falls 10.4 pct

* Etihad Airways sells first airline stake since launching review

* Adnoc hires banks for fuel retailer IPO -sources

* BRIEF-Shuaa Capital executes agreement to acquire Integrated Capital and Integrated Securities

Qatar

* Qatar's ruler says time to resolve differences in talks

* Tillerson urges Arab states to lift Qatar 'land blockade'

* Qatari emir amends laws to bolster fight against terrorism -agency

* U.S. to deploy officials in Qatar in counter-terrorism accord: sources

* Egypt says it is 'shameful' that Qatar not held accountable at United Nations

* Qatar banks face liquidity challenge over Arab diplomatic feud

* Qatar says crisis has not affected long-term energy contacts

* POLL-Diplomatic crisis triggers only minor Qatar economic forecast cuts

Kuwait

* Iran ambassador ordered to leave Kuwait over spy case

* BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House receives purchase offer for co's stake in Specialities Group

* BRIEF-Kuwait's Burgan Bank H1 profit rises

Bahrain

* BRIEF-Bahrain's Batelco H1 profit down 16 pct

Oman

* Oman Air in talks with Airbus, Boeing to expand wide-body fleet to 25 jets

* TABLE-Oman January-May budget deficit shrinks 20 percent (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.