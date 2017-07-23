MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 23

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

International/Regional

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slide deepens, world stocks' hot streak ends

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar continues rally near pre-crisis level, SABIC boosts Saudi

* Oil dives about 2.5 pct; OPEC crude output rise forecast

* PRECIOUS-Dollar slide sets gold up for best week in two months

* U.N. Security Council to meet Monday on Jerusalem violence -diplomats

* Israeli raid, Jerusalem clashes ratchet tensions higher

* U.S. lawmakers reach deal on sanctions bill for Russia, Iran, N.Korea

* Four German women who joined Islamic State detained in Iraq -report

* Hezbollah and Syrian army advance in border offensive -reports

* Iran's Revolutionary Guards detain Saudi fishing boat, arrest crew -IRNA

* Eastern commander's forces battle resistance in Libya's Benghazi

* PREVIEW-Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre in Gulf visit

* Trump warns Iran over detained Americans -White House

* Free Iranian citizens, Iran tells U.S. in response to Trump

* Syrian army declares cessation of hostilities east of capital - state TV

* Iraq expects to produce 250,000 tonnes of rice in 2017 season

* Kuwaiti oil minister says further production cuts are possible

* Fitch maintains 'junk' rating on Turkey, points to stimulus costs

* Palestinians suspend official contacts with Israel -president

* Iran skips opportunity to upset nuclear deal over U.S. sanctions

* Yemen cholera to spread with rains; Oxfam sees 600,000 cases

* UAE energy minister hopes global oil markets begin to tighten in H2

* Moroccan police fire tear gas to disperse protests in north

* INTERVIEW-Turkey banks see weak demand for project finance deals

* U.S. ends controversial laptop ban on Middle East carriers

* Berlin reviews Turkish arms requests as crisis deepens

* Qatar crisis strains Saudi-led Arab alliance in Yemen war

Egypt

* Egypt court sentences 28 to death over 2015 prosecutor killing

* Egypt's GASC buys 30,000 T of soyoil, 31,000 T of sunflower oil in tender

* BRIEF-Egypt's Heliopolis to launch new housing project at New Heliopolis

* Yields fall on Egypt's three- and nine-month T-bills amid foreign buying

* POLL-Egypt's economic growth to pick up slightly this fiscal year

Saudi Arabia

* COLUMN-Saudi Arabia curtails crude flow to United States: Kemp

* Saudi source gives more detail on crown prince's dismissal

* Saudi king overhauls security services following royal shakeup

* Saudi's Manifa oilfield producing, not affected by technical issue

* Saudi prince arrested over bloody "assault" video

* BRIEF-Saudi Aramco weighing buyout of Jadwa's stake in Luberef - Bloomberg,citing sources

* BRIEF-Saudi British Bank board proposes H1 dividend

United Arab Emirates

* UAE minister: no dialogue with Qatar until it revises policies

* BRIEF-S&P says Abu Dhabi ratings affirmed at 'AA/A-1+'

* BRIEF-S&P says Emirate Of Sharjah 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* UAE welcomes Qatari decision to amend anti-terrorism laws

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank second-quarter profit falls 10.4 pct

* Etihad Airways sells first airline stake since launching review

* Adnoc hires banks for fuel retailer IPO -sources

* BRIEF-Shuaa Capital executes agreement to acquire Integrated Capital and Integrated Securities

Qatar

* Qatar's ruler says time to resolve differences in talks

* Tillerson urges Arab states to lift Qatar 'land blockade'

* Qatari emir amends laws to bolster fight against terrorism -agency

* U.S. to deploy officials in Qatar in counter-terrorism accord: sources

* Egypt says it is 'shameful' that Qatar not held accountable at United Nations

* Qatar banks face liquidity challenge over Arab diplomatic feud

* Qatar says crisis has not affected long-term energy contacts

* POLL-Diplomatic crisis triggers only minor Qatar economic forecast cuts

Kuwait

* Iran ambassador ordered to leave Kuwait over spy case

* BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House receives purchase offer for co's stake in Specialities Group

* BRIEF-Kuwait's Burgan Bank H1 profit rises

Bahrain

* BRIEF-Bahrain's Batelco H1 profit down 16 pct

Oman

* Oman Air in talks with Airbus, Boeing to expand wide-body fleet to 25 jets

* TABLE-Oman January-May budget deficit shrinks 20 percent (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)