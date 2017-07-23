MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 23

5 Min Read
DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slide deepens, world stocks' hot streak ends
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar continues rally near pre-crisis level, SABIC boosts Saudi
* Oil dives about 2.5 pct; OPEC crude output rise forecast
* PRECIOUS-Dollar slide sets gold up for best week in two months
* U.N. Security Council to meet Monday on Jerusalem violence -diplomats
* Israeli raid, Jerusalem clashes ratchet tensions higher
* U.S. lawmakers reach deal on sanctions bill for Russia, Iran, N.Korea
* Four German women who joined Islamic State detained in Iraq -report
* Hezbollah and Syrian army advance in border offensive -reports
* Iran's Revolutionary Guards detain Saudi fishing boat, arrest crew -IRNA
* Eastern commander's forces battle resistance in Libya's Benghazi
* PREVIEW-Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre in Gulf visit
* Trump warns Iran over detained Americans -White House
* Free Iranian citizens, Iran tells U.S. in response to Trump
* Syrian army declares cessation of hostilities east of capital - state TV
* Iraq expects to produce 250,000 tonnes of rice in 2017 season
* Kuwaiti oil minister says further production cuts are possible
* Fitch maintains 'junk' rating on Turkey, points to stimulus costs
* Palestinians suspend official contacts with Israel -president
* Iran skips opportunity to upset nuclear deal over U.S. sanctions
* Yemen cholera to spread with rains; Oxfam sees 600,000 cases
* UAE energy minister hopes global oil markets begin to tighten in H2
* Moroccan police fire tear gas to disperse protests in north
* INTERVIEW-Turkey banks see weak demand for project finance deals
* U.S. ends controversial laptop ban on Middle East carriers
* Berlin reviews Turkish arms requests as crisis deepens
* Qatar crisis strains Saudi-led Arab alliance in Yemen war
* Egypt court sentences 28 to death over 2015 prosecutor killing
* Egypt's GASC buys 30,000 T of soyoil, 31,000 T of sunflower oil in tender
* BRIEF-Egypt's Heliopolis to launch new housing project at New Heliopolis
* Yields fall on Egypt's three- and nine-month T-bills amid foreign buying
* POLL-Egypt's economic growth to pick up slightly this fiscal year
* COLUMN-Saudi Arabia curtails crude flow to United States: Kemp
* Saudi source gives more detail on crown prince's dismissal
* Saudi king overhauls security services following royal shakeup
* Saudi's Manifa oilfield producing, not affected by technical issue
* Saudi prince arrested over bloody "assault" video
* BRIEF-Saudi Aramco weighing buyout of Jadwa's stake in Luberef - Bloomberg,citing sources
* BRIEF-Saudi British Bank board proposes H1 dividend
* UAE minister: no dialogue with Qatar until it revises policies
* BRIEF-S&P says Abu Dhabi ratings affirmed at 'AA/A-1+'
* BRIEF-S&P says Emirate Of Sharjah 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* UAE welcomes Qatari decision to amend anti-terrorism laws
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank second-quarter profit falls 10.4 pct
* Etihad Airways sells first airline stake since launching review
* Adnoc hires banks for fuel retailer IPO -sources
* BRIEF-Shuaa Capital executes agreement to acquire Integrated Capital and Integrated Securities
* Qatar's ruler says time to resolve differences in talks
* Tillerson urges Arab states to lift Qatar 'land blockade'
* Qatari emir amends laws to bolster fight against terrorism -agency
* U.S. to deploy officials in Qatar in counter-terrorism accord: sources
* Egypt says it is 'shameful' that Qatar not held accountable at United Nations
* Qatar banks face liquidity challenge over Arab diplomatic feud
* Qatar says crisis has not affected long-term energy contacts
* POLL-Diplomatic crisis triggers only minor Qatar economic forecast cuts
* Iran ambassador ordered to leave Kuwait over spy case
* BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House receives purchase offer for co's stake in Specialities Group
* BRIEF-Kuwait's Burgan Bank H1 profit rises
* BRIEF-Bahrain's Batelco H1 profit down 16 pct
* Oman Air in talks with Airbus, Boeing to expand wide-body fleet to 25 jets
* TABLE-Oman January-May budget deficit shrinks 20 percent