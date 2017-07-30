FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 30
July 30, 2017 / 3:20 AM / in 2 days

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 30

4 Min Read

DUBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

International/Regional

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge lower as some earnings disappoint; oil rises

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Juhayna profit fall pulls down Egypt; Gulf mixed

* Oil hits two-month high in strongest week of the year

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 6-week high after U.S. data dampens rate hike expectations

* Kurdish-led administration in Syria sets election dates - official

* Iran says new tensions between Revolutionary Guards and U.S. Navy

* Trump to sign Russia sanctions, Moscow retaliates

* U.S. slaps sanctions on Iran firms after satellite launch

* ANALYSIS-Paris hand-shakes on Libya peace deal mask deep fractures

* Prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque end without serious violence

* Arab states to meet in Bahrain on Saturday to discuss Qatar

* Abraaj says eyeing Turkey deals worth $30-$100 mln

* Saudi coalition downs Yemen rebel missile near Mecca

* Saudi-led coalition stops oil tankers from entering Yemen, UN says

* Middle East adviser departs Trump's National Security Council

* Algeria gas exports to reach 54 bcm in 2017 - Sonatrach chief

* Still hawkish, Turkey's central bank keeps rates steady

* Iraq hires banks ahead of US dollar long five-year bond - source - IFR

Egypt

* Egypt targets 7 mln tonnes of imported wheat for gov't purchase 2017-18 - minister

* Egypt wheat inspections in limbo as quarantine studies options

* Yields fall on Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bills; foreign demand high

* BRIEF-Egypt's CIB transfers 3.45 pct CICH's shares for EGP 44.9 mln

Saudi Arabia

* Saudi foreign reserves rise in June for first time in a year

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco advisers favour London for historic IPO - sources

* Saudi's Alawwal Bank reports 40 pct drop in quarterly profit

* Saudi Arabia should clarify status of ex-crown prince -HRW

* BRIEF-S&P says ratings on Saudi Arabia affirmed at 'A-/A-2'; outlook stable

* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia to build large Mecca city extension - Saudi Gazette

United Arab Emirates

* ADNOC to decide on Japan oil concession renewal by early next year -Nikkei

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank issues $320 mln Formosa bond -sources

* UAE’s ADNOC starts picking banks for planned loan – sources

* Dubai's Mashreq bank sees drop in demand for Qatar business -CEO

* Etihad Airways reports first loss since 2010

* BRIEF-Bank of Sharjah Q2 profit rises

* UAE asks banks to freeze accounts of those named on Qatar-linked blacklist -WAM

* Etisalat's Q2 net profit falls 15 pct as impairments weigh

* BRIEF-Dana Gas refuses sukuk profit payment to Deutsche Bank

* BRIEF-UAE's Tabreed Q2 profit rises

Qatar

* France's Vinci says Gulf rift not hurting its Qatar business so far

* Qatar seeks options at United Nations to overcome Gulf rift

* BRIEF-Vodafone Qatar Q1 loss narrows to 57 mln riyals

* Qatar deposited over $10 bln in banks to offset crisis outflows

* BRIEF-Qatar's Ezdan Holding H1 profit rises

Kuwait

* BRIEF-Kuwait's KAMCO H1 profit falls

* BRIEF-Kuwait's KIPCO H1 profit falls

Bahrain

* Moody's downgrades Bahrain's rating to B1

* BRIEF-Bahrain Islamic Bank reports Q2 profit of 2.7 mln dinars

Oman

* Moody's downgrades Oman's ratings

* BRIEF-Bank Dhofar board approves raising capital of up to 40 mln rials (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

