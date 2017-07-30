MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 30

4 Min Read
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge lower as some earnings disappoint; oil rises
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Juhayna profit fall pulls down Egypt; Gulf mixed
* Oil hits two-month high in strongest week of the year
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 6-week high after U.S. data dampens rate hike expectations
* Kurdish-led administration in Syria sets election dates - official
* Iran says new tensions between Revolutionary Guards and U.S. Navy
* Trump to sign Russia sanctions, Moscow retaliates
* U.S. slaps sanctions on Iran firms after satellite launch
* ANALYSIS-Paris hand-shakes on Libya peace deal mask deep fractures
* Prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque end without serious violence
* Arab states to meet in Bahrain on Saturday to discuss Qatar
* Abraaj says eyeing Turkey deals worth $30-$100 mln
* Saudi coalition downs Yemen rebel missile near Mecca
* Saudi-led coalition stops oil tankers from entering Yemen, UN says
* Middle East adviser departs Trump's National Security Council
* Algeria gas exports to reach 54 bcm in 2017 - Sonatrach chief
* Still hawkish, Turkey's central bank keeps rates steady
* Iraq hires banks ahead of US dollar long five-year bond - source - IFR
* Egypt targets 7 mln tonnes of imported wheat for gov't purchase 2017-18 - minister
* Egypt wheat inspections in limbo as quarantine studies options
* Yields fall on Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bills; foreign demand high
* BRIEF-Egypt's CIB transfers 3.45 pct CICH's shares for EGP 44.9 mln
* Saudi foreign reserves rise in June for first time in a year
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Aramco advisers favour London for historic IPO - sources
* Saudi's Alawwal Bank reports 40 pct drop in quarterly profit
* Saudi Arabia should clarify status of ex-crown prince -HRW
* BRIEF-S&P says ratings on Saudi Arabia affirmed at 'A-/A-2'; outlook stable
* MEDIA-Saudi Arabia to build large Mecca city extension - Saudi Gazette
* ADNOC to decide on Japan oil concession renewal by early next year -Nikkei
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank issues $320 mln Formosa bond -sources
* UAE’s ADNOC starts picking banks for planned loan – sources
* Dubai's Mashreq bank sees drop in demand for Qatar business -CEO
* Etihad Airways reports first loss since 2010
* BRIEF-Bank of Sharjah Q2 profit rises
* UAE asks banks to freeze accounts of those named on Qatar-linked blacklist -WAM
* Etisalat's Q2 net profit falls 15 pct as impairments weigh
* BRIEF-Dana Gas refuses sukuk profit payment to Deutsche Bank
* BRIEF-UAE's Tabreed Q2 profit rises
* France's Vinci says Gulf rift not hurting its Qatar business so far
* Qatar seeks options at United Nations to overcome Gulf rift
* BRIEF-Vodafone Qatar Q1 loss narrows to 57 mln riyals
* Qatar deposited over $10 bln in banks to offset crisis outflows
* BRIEF-Qatar's Ezdan Holding H1 profit rises
* BRIEF-Kuwait's KAMCO H1 profit falls
* BRIEF-Kuwait's KIPCO H1 profit falls
* Moody's downgrades Bahrain's rating to B1
* BRIEF-Bahrain Islamic Bank reports Q2 profit of 2.7 mln dinars
* Moody's downgrades Oman's ratings
* BRIEF-Bank Dhofar board approves raising capital of up to 40 mln rials (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)