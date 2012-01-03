(Adds UAE, Saudi press items)

DUBAI Jan 3 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Arab League says Syria monitors are helping

* Iran test-fires missiles in Gulf exercise

* Brent crude up above $108 on China, Iran

* Asian shares rise; Oil spikes on Iran tension

* Egypt up on 2012 optimism; Gulf mixed

EGYPT

* Egypt to offer 1 bln EGP in reopened 7-year bonds

* Egypt c.bank cancels auctions of 3-, 5-year bonds

* Prosecutors to take stage Tuesday in Mubarak trial

UAE

* UAE hikes pensions of govt employees -WAM

* UAE bank profits up 11.3 pct in first ten months of 2011, c.bank gov tells WAM (www.thenational.ae)

* Bahrain's Taib Securities to close UAE operations on poor trading volumes (www.thenational.ae)

* Dubai land and property sales up 20 pct in 2011 - Dubai Land Dept (www.gulfnews.com)

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Nov inflation slows to 16-mth low, seen stable

SAUDI ARABIA

* Banque Saudi Fransi to increase capital 25 pct through bonus shares

* Saudi Arabia seeks arrest of 23 Shi'ites for unrest

* Lower gas subsidies would threaten Saudi petchem profits - NCB Capital (www.thenational.ae)

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says to review some verdicts over unrest

OMAN

Budget deficit of 1.2 billion Omani rials ($3.12 billion) seen in 2012 - financial affairs minister (www.khaleejtimes.com) ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)