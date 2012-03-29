DUBAI, March 29 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * Regulator holds key to unshackling RBS from state * U.S. crude ends lower on inventory rise, reserves talk * GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on U.S., China growth worries * Gold retreats from 2-week high after US orders data * Iran says expects nuclear talks on April 13 * Italy seize 1.1 bln euros of Gaddafi family assets * Syria says will reject any Arab League summit initiative * Arab ministers push Annan's Syria plan UNITED ARAB EMIRATES * Dubai Islamic Bank says redeems $750 mln sukuk * Qatar-led group agrees takeover of Dubai's Damas * Dubai's Drydocks expects debt agreement by April * ADIA Strengthens equities team with Latin America head * Emirates NBD appoints new CEO for Dubai Bank QATAR * Qatari developer Diar eyes emerging market investments * Qatar real GDP up 14 pct in real terms in 2011 EGYPT * Egypt to offer 4 bln Eg pounds in bonds * Egypt's constitution assembly elects head, another member withdraws * Egypt rulers lift block on Ayman Nour election bid ALGERIA * Algeria to pay $6.5 bln for Vimpelcom's Djezzy-source SAUDI ARABIA * Saudi's Kingdom Holding gets approval for $1 bln bond plan * Saudi Electric prices $1.75 bln Islamic bond * Gunmen kidnap Saudi diplomat in Yemen * Saudi lender SABB sells $400 mln sukuk in private placement