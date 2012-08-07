DUBAI, Aug 7 Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady on sustained policy hopes,
eyes on RBA
* Brent steady above $109 on stimulus hopes, Mideast tension
* Syrian prime minister defects, fighting goes on
* Iran rial sinks 5 pct vs dlr as devaluation expected
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai ends lower as investors book gains;
Qatar up
* Yemen's Aden refinery resumes output - official
* Standard Chartered may lose NY license over Iran ties
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi increases September oil prices from Sidi Kerir
EGYPT
* Egypt vows crackdown on "infidels" after border massacre
* Egypt to offer bonds worth 5 bln EGP
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's NBAD prices $750 mln 7-yr bond, draws heavy demand
* UAE c.bank foreign assets rise to $51 bln in June
* UAE's ADNOC raises July Murban price to $101.75/bbl
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Zain Q2 net profit inches up 1 pct
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Muscat $251 mln rights issue 128 pct covered