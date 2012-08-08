DUBAI, Aug 8 Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Shares hit 3-mth high on debt, QE policy
hopes
* Brent slips, but stays above $111 on supply woes; stimulus
eyed
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Political turmoil drags Kuwait to 7-mnth
low
* Assad gets Iran backing as forces squeeze Aleppo rebels
* Standard Chartered questions New York action
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia is spending more than it should - IMF
* Saudi Fin Min: no reason to change 2012 growth f'cast-TV
EGYPT
* Egypt launches air strikes on suspected militants in
Sinai-state media
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Iranians among top buyers in world's tallest tower
* Air Arabia Q2 net profit up 31 pct, shares rise
QATAR
* State fund Qatar Holding looks to raise stake in Qatar
Insurance
KUWAIT
* Kuwait fails again to swear in new cabinet
(Compiled by Gulf bureaux)