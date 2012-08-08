DUBAI, Aug 8 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * GLOBAL MARKETS- Shares hit 3-mth high on debt, QE policy hopes * Brent slips, but stays above $111 on supply woes; stimulus eyed * MIDEAST STOCKS- Political turmoil drags Kuwait to 7-mnth low * Assad gets Iran backing as forces squeeze Aleppo rebels * Standard Chartered questions New York action SAUDI ARABIA * Saudi Arabia is spending more than it should - IMF * Saudi Fin Min: no reason to change 2012 growth f'cast-TV EGYPT * Egypt launches air strikes on suspected militants in Sinai-state media UNITED ARAB EMIRATES * Iranians among top buyers in world's tallest tower * Air Arabia Q2 net profit up 31 pct, shares rise QATAR * State fund Qatar Holding looks to raise stake in Qatar Insurance KUWAIT * Kuwait fails again to swear in new cabinet (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)