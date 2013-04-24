DUBAI, April 24 Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares seen rising, weak data
pressures euro
* Oil hovers above $100 as Chinese, German data disappoint
* MIDEAST STOCKS- Dubai index tops 2,000 for first time
since 2009
* United States, Russia agree to try to revive Syria plan
* Gold edges up after 1 pct drop, dollar weighs
* Crossing Obama's 'red line' on Syria will require concrete
proof
* Hackers send fake market-moving AP tweet on White House
explosions
* Iran says domestic production grows to offset drop in
imports
* Iraq raid on Sunni protest sparks clashes, 44 killed
* Gulf bond issuance seen at $37 bln in 2013 - Stanchart
EGYPT
* Revolt mounts against Egypt's Mursi over judges
* Egypt president's legal adviser quits -TV
* Egypt sees 3.8 pct growth in fiscal year from July
* Former Egypt finance minister Boutros-Ghali gets life
sentence
* Currency shortages hit Vodafone's Egyptian business
* Egypt's bourse resumes trading in OCI
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Investments to complete $191 mln asset sale this
year -CEO
* Horse racing-Godolphin's boys in blue under a black cloud
* Horse racing-Godolphin admits "catastrophic error" in
doping
* UPDATE 1-UAE Etisalat profit flat as margins weaken
* REFILE-Dubai flights rely on fuel refined from Iranian oil
* UPDATE 1-National Bank of Abu Dhabi Q1 net profit up 36
pct
* UAE's Dana Gas shareholders approve sukuk restructuring
SAUDI ARABIA
* S-Nuclear Saudi Arabia a lifeline for the atomic energy
industry
* Morocco agrees $2.4 billion loan deal with IDB -govt
official
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain says thwarted attacks, found petrol bombs before
F1 race
KUWAIT
* Kuwait author wins Arabic book prize for tale of foreign
workers
* Kuwait's Commercial Bank more than doubles Q1 net profit
* Kuwait Finance House Q1 net profit up 15 percent
* Kuwait's Gulf Bank says Q1 profit up 8 percent
OMAN
* Mill in Oman buys about 35,000 T wheat, likely Russian
origin
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)