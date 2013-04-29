DUBAI, April 29 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up; markets cautious ahead of events-packed week
* Oil prices fall on poor global growth outlook
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar resumes gains, mid-caps boost Dubai to new high
* Senior Egypt officials in Iran for Syria talks
* Fighting reported near suspected chemical arms site in Syria
* U.S. lawmakers press Obama to take action on Syria
* Gold rises 1 percent, holds near one-week high
EGYPT
* Key Egyptian negotiator with IMF quits
* Egypt's Mursi backs down, to seek compromise on judges EG-POL]
* Egypt opens alcohol-free hotel in popular Red Sea resort
* Egypt's T-bill yields slip for 3rd week on foreign aid pledges
* Libya to help ease Egypt crisis with $1.2 bln oil deal
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Britain's PM says concerned about claims of torture in UAE
* Abu Dhabi plans financial free zone, may resemble Dubai
BAHRAIN
* Arcapita says US court to confirm bankruptcy plan in mid-June
OMAN
* Oman telco Nawras extends profit slump
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)