DUBAI May 5 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. dollar, stocks rally on strong U.S. jobs data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks rise after promise of flood compensation
* Brent tops $104 on prospects for strong US demand
* PRECIOUS-Gold flat after U.S. jobs data, up slightly for week
* Israel bombs Hezbollah-bound missiles in Syria - official
EGYPT
* Egyptian billionaire Sawiris returns home to warm welcome
* Tear gas fired as Egyptian Islamists target security HQ
* Court jails supporters of black-clad Egypt protest group
* Thousands of Egypt's Islamists protest against state security
* Egypt's main IMF negotiator, in change, stays in post
* Egyptian T-bill yields rise at auction, snap three-week decline
* Central bank accepts bids worth $38.4 mln at forex sale
* Ezz Steel 2012 net profit falls sharply
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Arabtec Q1 net profit drops 25.7 pct
* Dubai aims to treble tourism income by 2020
QATAR
* Qatar extends buying spree to India with $1.3 bln Bharti deal
* Qatari investor close to taking stake in SolarWorld -CEO
* Ooredoo unit Asiacell annual profit rises 31 pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Real Estate: SICO Investment Bank raises to reduce
* Kingdom Holding signs $311 mln refinancing deal for Savoy
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti crown prince had back surgery in Germany- KUNA (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)