INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks inspired by Wall St rally,
U.S. data
* Crude rallies after Israel hits Syrian targets; US data
supports
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Improving macro indicators support UAE
mkts; Saudi slips
* Gulf airlines prepare for Boeing's 777X offering
* Gold holds near 2-week high; equities weigh
* Libyan parliament bans ex-Gaddafi officials from office
* UN warns against escalation after Israeli strikes in Syria
* Syrian Sunnis flee coastal town after night of killing
* Israel strike opens up "all possibilities" - Syrian
minister
EGYPT
* Gunmen kill alcohol seller in Egypt's Sinai
* Egypt's prime minister unhurt by shooting near his car
-police
* Egypt court keeps activist in jail as trial starts
* Egypt condemns Israeli attack on Syria
* Booze and bikinis are welcome in Egypt, says tourism
minister
* Egypt opposition can't harvest Brotherhood unpopularity
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's Gulf Capital gets $120 mln loan for Saudi
project
* Developer DAMAC to build Trump-branded golf course in
Dubai
* Dana Gas says Iraq asset sale rumours baseless
* Dubai says repays $909 mln bonds on maturity
* Dana Gas hits 17-mth high on spin-off speculation
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank buys back shares worth $313 mln
* Dubai's Arabtec says wins 243 mln dirhams contract from
Emaar Properties
QATAR
* Bomb hits convoy carrying Qataris in Somalia, eight dead
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco raises June Arab Light price for Asia by 20
cents
KUWAIT
* Kuwait March bank lending growth picks up slightly
OMAN
* Oman may issue USD bond for first time in 17 yrs -fin min
