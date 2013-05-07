DUBAI May 7 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady on higher Wall Street

* Oil rises to over $105 per barrel on Mideast tensions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai, Kuwait rally pauses; Gulf mkts mixed

* Turkish markets mixed as lira rise signals more rate cuts

* Gold ticks lower as equities gain, ETFs plunge

* Israel says 'no winds of war' despite Syria air strikes

* Bombs, mosque attack kill 17 in Iraqi capital - police

* Kerry to 'make another stab' at Syria deal with Russia

* UN distances self from report Syrian rebels used nerve gas

* Influential U.S. senator offers bill to arm Syria rebels

* Iran presidency candidates to step forward, finally

* White House says skeptical Syrian rebels used chemical weapons

* US, allies to stage naval exercise in Gulf energy shipping hub

* Russia says chance of foreign intervention in Syria growing

EGYPT

* Egypt to reshuffle 11 ministers, including oil

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE criticises Iran lawmakers' visit to disputed islands

* IFC helping UAE draft movable assets law, to aid SME lending

* Emirates plans to replace 777s with new Boeing model

* Commercial Bank of Dubai plans first-ever bond issue

QATAR

* Qatar cuts April Marine OSP by $4 to $102.50/bbl

* Qatar Airways in talks with Airbus to buy up to 15 jets

* Dreamliner grounding cost Qatar Airways $200 mln in revenue - CEO

SAUDI ARABIA

* Alwaleed's Kingdom, on prowl for acquisitions, plans hotel sale

* Shareholder Alwaleed says Citi split-up "completely dead"

* Accident at closed Jeddah refinery kills one worker

* Four Saudis held over Tanzania church bombing

* Saudi oil output rises to 9.3 mln bpd in Apr -source

KUWAIT

* Kuwait firm launches Islamic trade finance fund

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini lawmakers call on US envoy to end "interference"