DUBAI May 9 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain as upbeat global data, Wall St buoy mood

* Oil ends mixed, Brent/WTI at narrowest in 2-plus years

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Arabtec jumps on rights issue talk; most mkts up

* Tunisia stock market stirs, points to stronger economy

* Sudan grants Iranian firm gold exploration licence-media

* Gold slips after 1 pct gain; ETFs at 4-year low

* U.S., Russia seek new Syria peace talks; rebels sceptical

* Influential Muslim cleric visits Hamas-ruled Gaza

* US senators seek to block Iran from billion-dollar reserves

* Hague court probing Libyan war crimes despite fight over trials

* Flows stop on Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline -Turkish official

* Turkey aims to build home-grown nuclear industry, expertise

* Morocco expects to get $1 bln/yr in loans from AfDB in 2013-16

* Hamas looks to root out Israel's spy networks

* Iraq to rebuild rail system as reconstruction gathers pace

* Sanctions help to stoke Iran property boom but bubble feared

EGYPT

* Egypt's president signs Islamic bond bill into law

* Egypt NGO law could betray revolt's ideals -UN rights chief

* Egypt's foreign reserves jump on Libyan funds, but still low

* Egypt's new planning minister targets 2013/14 growth of 4.1 pct

* Egypt's central bank accepts bids worth $38.8 mln at forex sale

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi financial zone to challenge Dubai

* Dubai Group aims to close $10 bln debt deal by June 6 -sources

* Dubai may get creative to finance looming debt hump

* FACTBOX-Major Dubai debt obligations in 2014-16

* UAE says three citizens held over Tanzania bombing

* UAE central bank shuts two money exchange firms for violations

* UAE's TAQA Q1 net profit tumbles 80 pct

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum plans big IPOs for units in long term

* Qatar tendering to buy 6,000 tonnes feed barley

SAUDI ARABIA

* WHO experts to visit Saudi hospital where coronavirus spread

* Saudi dairy firm Almarai eyes $500 mln sukuk sale - CFO

* Turkey's Gozde to sell stake in lender Turkiye Finans

KUWAIT

* Kuwait making tentative steps to connect with youth

* Kuwait's Zain blames profit drop on Sudan, Saudi ops

* Asia Naphtha-Kuwait May sales premium down nearly 23 pct

BAHRAIN

* Aluminium Bahrain Q1 profit nearly doubles on derivatives gains (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)