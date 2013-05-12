DUBAI May 12 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen hits 4-1/2-year low vs dollar, gold tumbles
* Oil pares losses on weakening dollar, refinery boost
* MIDEAST-STOCKS-Saudi stocks post biggest gains in four weeks
* Car bombs kill 43 in Turkey near Syrian border
* Rafsanjani's last-minute entry transforms Iranian race
* Palestinian-Syrian group says forming units to fight for the Golan
* Assad and Nasrallah threaten new front line in Golan
EGYPT
* Mubarak says too early to judge Mursi -newspaper
* Mubarak back in court for retrial
* Egypt says thwarts suicide attack on foreign embassy
* General signals Egypt army staying out of politics
* Egyptian prosecutor orders release of detained activist
* Egypt confident on IMF deal, timing of next visit unsure -min
* S&P cuts Egypt's credit rating further, cites absence of fiscal plan
* Egypt central bank leaves key interest rates on hold
* Egypt to auction $1.25 bln dollar-denominated T-bill on Monday
* Egypt says local wheat supplies this season at 996,000 T
* Egypt's 9-month budget deficit hits 10.1 pct of GDP
* Egypt's urban inflation rises, seen increasing further
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi tourism company loss widens amid property weakness
* RAKBANK says no customers lost from cyber fraud
* UAE defendants deny Islamist plot, demand abuse inquiry
* Emirates' 2012 profit surges amid expansion push
* Dubai Group sees $10 bln restructuring in six weeks -executive
QATAR
* Exxon and Qatar plan to ship US natural gas to Britain
SAUDI ARABIA
* Cleaner Saudi Yanbu refinery back online
KUWAIT
* Kuwait sets June crude OSP to Asia at 50 cents/bbl above Oman/Dubai
OMAN
* Omantel Q1 profit dips 2.5 pct as costs outstrip revenue growth
* Oman's central bank sets minimum target for SME lending (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)