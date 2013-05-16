REFILE-UPDATE 1-Stada CEO says victim of wiretapping last year
DUBAI May 16 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mostly higher, Japan posts solid growth
* Oil gains $1 on U.S. equity rally
* Gold drops for 6th session in longest losing streak in 4 yrs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt's OT rises on hopes of better buyout offer
* UN condemns Assad forces, but unease grows about rebels
* UN nuclear talks with Iran fail to end deadlock
* Turkish central bank seen cutting rates to spur growth, tame lira
* U.S. to rigorously enforce gold ban on Iran -Treasury official
* Thousands of Palestinians mark 65 years since displacement
* Oil exports halted again at Libya's Zueitina port
* Iran MPs urge ban on presidential runs by Rafsanjani, Mashaie
* Turkey's IMF emancipation deserves cautious cheer
* IFSB preps liquidity guidance for Islamic banks, warns of risks
* Turkish Airlines says flights on time despite strike
EGYPT
* Militants kidnap 7 Egyptian security officers in Sinai -sources
* President wants Egypt to stop importing wheat within four years
* Egypt CIB's 1st-qtr net rises 30 pct, interest margin widens
* Egypt militants planned to hit US and French embassies -MENA
* Egyptian Finance Ministry man quits over friction with Islamists
* Egypt judges suspend talks with Mursi over disputed reforms
* Egypt c.bank sells $38.3 mln at forex auction
* Egypt's Orascom Telecom falls to loss in first quarter
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Egypt says disputes with Dubai's DAMAC are resolved
* U.S. targets two UAE firms for dealing with blacklisted Iran banks
* Air Berlin says doesn't need more Etihad help to fix finances
* Dubai inflation remains low in April despite jump in rents
* Dubai's Arqaam Capital eyes South Africa, Saudi expansion
* Abu Dhabi fund names ex-Deutsche Bank exec as infrastructure head
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Mobily denies asking for help to spy on customers
* Carlyle-backed General Lighting plans Saudi share sale-sources
QATAR
* Qatar Air wants to be launch customer for 777X -CEO
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain court jails six for insulting king on Twitter
KUWAIT
* Severn Trent rejects $7.2 billion takeover bid
* Kuwait court ruling may threaten economic recovery
* Airbus picked by Kuwait Airways as best bid - minister
* Kuwaiti ministers offer to resign - state news agency
OMAN
* Refinery shutdown forces Oman fuel imports in early 2013
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
