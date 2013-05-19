DUBAI May 19 Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-US dollar soars, stocks set new highs on
Fed QE exit talk
* Oil rallies for third day, shrugging off firm dollar
* China April housing inflation quickens to two year high
* After tough week, Obama tries to change the subject to
jobs
* Germany's Merkel visits Pope, urges tougher market
controls
* Google's wearable Glass gadget: cool or creepy?
* Investment grade Turkey hopes for and fears more
investment
* Cyber attacks against banks worse than expected
* US House votes for more scrutiny of economic impact of SEC
rules
EGYPT
* OCI NV says earnings hit by gas supply constraints
* Enraged by kidnapping, Egyptian police block Gaza border
* RESEARCH ALERT-Orascom Telecom: HSBC cuts price target
* New Egypt central bank ruling a blow for local money
market funds
* Egyptians gloomier as country struggles after revolt -poll
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates' arm buys Air France's stake in Italian catering
venture
* Dubai's Atlantis in $850 million loan refinancing -
bankers
* Dubai bank ENBD plans bond sale to boost capital
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi princes lose battle to keep UK lawsuit secret
* Saudi Arabia says hackers sabotage government websites
* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Saudi regulations target stock market
speculators
QATAR
* Qatar Holding, Italy fund eying Versace - paper
* Qatar to buy 40 pct in Milan's Porta Nuova property
development
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Airways says signs initial deal with Airbus
* Moody's downgrades Kuwait Finance House long term ratings
to A1, outlook negative
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain forces raid top cleric's house - opposition
* Severn Trent rejects $7.2 billion takeover bid
* Kuwait court ruling may threaten economic recovery
* Airbus picked by Kuwait Airways as best bid - minister
* Kuwaiti ministers offer to resign - state news agency
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)