DUBAI May 21 Here are factors that may affect
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar index off 3-year high, Asian shares
ease
* Oil ends higher on weaker dollar, supplies weigh
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait extends rally; UAE mkts slip off
multi-yr highs
* Gulf wealth funds raising private equity investments-study
* Libya's ports reopen after protests, gas complex attacked
* S&P lowers Jordan sovereign credit rating to BB-minus from
BB
* Libya raises June price on Es Sider crude oil
* Subsidy reform dispute imperils Morocco's ruling coalition
* Hezbollah in big Syria battle, Obama "concerned"
* Bomb attacks kill more than 70 Shi'ites across Iraq
* Iran electoral watchdog hints at Rafsanjani rejection
EGYPT
* U.S. says concerned with charges against Egyptian
journalists
* Egyptian army boosts forces in Sinai after kidnapping
* Egypt cuts size of bond auction after funds decree trims
demand
* Egypt sells $38.4 mln at forex auction on Monday
* Turkey to increase $1 bln credit line to Egypt by $250 mln
-Deputy PM
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Moody's upgrades First Gulf Bank's standalone bank
financial strength rating to C- from D+
* Abu Dhabi's IPIC to use $4 bln pipeline payment to repay
debt
* Horse racing-Seven more Al Zarooni horses test positive
* UAE's TAQA says looking at share options after dual
listing report
* Gulf Capital to raise $360 mln partly for dividend payout
SAUDI ARABIA
* IMF - inflation a potential risk for strong Saudi economy
* Saudi's Dar Al Arkan may sell $300 mln sukuk this week
* Saudi Aramco seeks bids for power plant
* Saudi investor to delay Sudan farm project over dollar
curbs
* Saudi contractor MMG appoints advisor for debt
restructuring
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Kharafi group wins $930 mln from Libya - media
QATAR
* Qatar: Arab Spring makes Israeli-Palestinian peace more
pressing
* Qatar sets up $1 bln energy infrastructure fund
OMAN
* Kerry visits Oman for arms deal signing, talks on Syria,
Mideast
* Raytheon to sign $2.1 bln arms sale to Oman -U.S.
officials
