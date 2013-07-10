BRIEF-Cohesity says raises over $90 mln in series C funding
DUBAI, July 10 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro steadies after Italy downgrade blow, Asian shares rise
* Oil prices end moderately higher, stifled by dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises on elections timeframe, Gulf aid
* Gold holds near one-week high, China data awaited
* Obama speaks with UAE Crown Prince, Qatar Emir about Egypt concerns
* UK court tells Cukurova to pay $1.6 bln for Turkcell shares
* Israel warns Arabs against "bashing" it at UN nuclear meeting
* Concern at undetected cases as WHO holds coronavirus talks
* Palestinian to launch $10 mln Arabic online encyclopedia
* Syria naval base blast points to Israeli raid
* Over 50 hurt as car bomb hits Hezbollah Beirut stronghold
* Corruption worsened in Arab countries since uprisings -poll
EGYPT
* Egypt looks forward to new elections, back to week of bloodshed
* Militants kills two in attacks in Egypt's Sinai-sources
* Egypt's liberal bloc says rejects constitutional decree
* U.S. says encouraged by Egyptian transition plan
* Rows over Egypt's constitutional decree signal hurdles ahead
* Egypt's PM-designate to offer posts to Brotherhood party
* Egypt showered with Gulf billions in show of support for army
* Egypt summons Turkish ambassador over comments on Mursi
* Egypt prosecutor to investigate 650 suspects over violence -state media
* Egyptian army takes upper hand in media war over killings
* Egypt Nour Party says would accept ex-finance min as interim PM
* INSIGHT-From power to protest, Egypt's Brotherhood fights for life
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia to keep crude supplies to one Asia buyer -source
* Saudi Arabia gives Egypt $5 bln in aid
* Saudi SABIC to pay 2 riyals/shr H1 dividend
* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q2 net profit rises 12.8 pct
* Saudi Ma'aden awards $825 mln contract to S.Korean firm
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE to provide $3 bln aid package to Egypt - state news agency
* SOCAR Trading to boost capacity of Fujairah terminal - source
* Morocco wants local partner for Maroc Telecom deal-sources
* Nakheel's profit rise signals confidence in Dubai property
* Ex-Shell executive named CEO at UAE's Dana Gas
* UAE foreign minister to arrive in Cairo Tuesday morning
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
QATAR
* Qatar plans energy shakeup in global expansion bid
* Qatar's Tasweeq offers 120,000T GTL jet fuel for Sept-Nov
* Top Middle East lender QNB names acting CEO
* Egypt bond continues Qatar deposit switch - IFR
BAHRAIN
* TABLE- Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait May inflation up to 3.0 pct year-on-year
* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
OMAN
* Three Somalis convicted of piracy, murder in yacht attack off Oman
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
