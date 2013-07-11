BRIEF-California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development to offer GM $8 million tax credit
DUBAI, July 11 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 3-week high on Bernanke's dovish comments
* Brent near 3-month peak as dollar wilts on Fed stance
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises after billions in Gulf aid; regional trading slumps
* MIDEAST MONEY-Under social pressures, Algeria opens construction market to foreigners
* Gold climbs to 2-1/2 week high on Fed stimulus hopes
* Turkish central bank spends heavily again to stabilise lira
* Syria opposition denies Russian chemical attack allegation
* Iran steps up major wheat spree, with 450,000 T buy
* Libyan government takes back ministry from armed group
* After boom years, some Chinese firms run into trouble in crisis-hit Sudan
* Kurdish rebels promote hawk as peace process falters
* South Sudan backs plans to boost press freedom, reporters wary
* Junior partner says quits Morocco coalition, govt fate unclear
* OPEC to lose market share in 2014 as rivals pump more
EGYPT
* U.S. still plans to send F-16s to Egypt in coming weeks
* Infighting threatens Egypt transition plan, army orders arrests
* Obama orders review of U.S. aid to Egypt, Pentagon says
* Egypt orders arrest of Brotherhood leaders
* Egypt's interim cabinet to be formed next week - PM
* White House voices confidence in the U.S. ambassador to Egypt
* Isolated, hot, angry: fasting Mursi backers keep Cairo vigil
* Major poultry firm sees Gulf aid dampening Egypt food inflation
* Washington vilified on both sides of Egypt's divide
* Egypt's consumer inflation jumps to 9.8 pct in June
* Gulf billions buy Egypt economy breathing space
* Egypt's interim rulers name new prosecutor
* Egypt's Brotherhood looks back, Islamist rivals look ahead
* Egypt pound strengthens at central bank sale, steady on black market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Strong Saudi economy spurs biggest banks to profit rise
* Saudi British Bank Q2 net profit climbs 9.8 pct
* Saudi's Samba posts slight Q2 net profit increase
* Saudi Ma'aden Q2 net profit dips 68 pct on plant shutdown, gold price
* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank posts near-flat Q2 profit
* Saudi Aramco Jizan refinery start faces 6-12 mth delay-sources
* SABIC awards $387 mln contract for new plastic plant
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Brazil's EBX, Abu Dhabi fund agree on debt refinance deal
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi June inflation edges up to 0.9 pct y/y
QATAR
* Qatar National Bank Q2 profit surges, eyes Asia for growth
BAHRAIN
* National Bank of Bahrain Q2 net profit up 8.6 pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwait sets August crude OSP to Asia 25 cents higher
* Kuwait promises Egypt $4 billion in aid-state news agency
* Tenaga JV wins $310 mln power plant contract in Kuwait
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman May bank lending growth slips to nearly 3-yr low
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
