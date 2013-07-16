DUBAI, July 16 Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the
press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain; RBA minutes awaited
* Oil prices edge higher on China, U.S. data
* Gold marks time before Bernanke testimony
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls from 15-mth high on weak
earnings; Gulf mixed
* Turkish lira firms after c.bank rate hike signal
* Russia, China block U.N. condemnation of Iran missile
tests
* Kerry to discuss Israeli-Palestinian peace with Arabs
* Syria coalition plans council to hasten rebel
restructuring
* U.S. in daily contact with Syria opposition on its
needs-White House
* INSIGHT-How European courts are dismantling sanctions on
Iran
* Morocco trade deficit falls 5.3 pct in first half
* Syria rebels want al Qaeda suspect to face trial
* Iraq tenders to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of white sugar
* Assad's forces advance into rebel-held district of
Damascus
* Libya's Zueitina port resumes work, oilfields still
down-source
* Crude oil flows through Iraq-Turkey pipeline
halted-sources
* Rouhani pledges end to bickering with Iran parliament
EGYPT
* Police fire tear gas in Cairo, U.S. envoy spurned by
parties
* U.S. can avoid cutting aid to Egypt in several ways
* High-powered Egypt economic team heartens investors
* United States says will not take sides in Egypt crisis
* Opera head sacked under Mursi is Egypt's culture minister
* Egyptian army threatens force if protesters approach bases
* Egypt says Syria visa rules only a temporary measure
* Egypt prosecutor orders arrest of Brotherhood figures
* Army embrace starts to worry some Egyptians
* Egypt bond yields slide after Gulf aid, cabinet formation
* New Egypt minister says no need for IMF aid now
* Egypt puts police general in charge of supply ministry
* Russia urges discussion on providing wheat aid to Egypt
* Egypt's pound edges stronger at Monday central bank sale
* Egypt billionaire Sawiris family to invest "like never
before"
* Three killed in attack on bus in Egypt's Sinai
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Kayan quarterly net loss narrows by 27 pct from last
year
* Saudi's Yansab says second-quarter net profit grew 3.2pct
on year
* Saudi Cement Q2 net profit rises 5.9 pct
* Saudi Arabia to sustain high diesel imports in August on
hot weather
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-Dubai June inflation rises sharply to 1.6 pct y/y
* UAE banks agree $245 mln loan for three-tower Dubai
development
* UAE banks seek grace period, bonds excluded from govt
exposure
* Barclays names Lizin as MENA wealth head
* UAE central bank asks lenders about exposure to Turkey
BAHRAIN
* Bahraini MP's house attacked with petrol bombs - state
agency
QATAR
* Soccer-Al Jazeera buys Premier league TV rights in Middle
East
* Qatar LNG shipper Nakilat posts Q2 profit drop
* Occidental Petroleum, partner to invest $3 bln to upgrade
Qatar field
OMAN
* Omani Islamic lenders build interbank market with wakala
* Bank Muscat Q2 net profit up 8.9 pct