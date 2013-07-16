DUBAI, July 16 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain; RBA minutes awaited

* Oil prices edge higher on China, U.S. data

* Gold marks time before Bernanke testimony

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls from 15-mth high on weak earnings; Gulf mixed

* Turkish lira firms after c.bank rate hike signal

* Russia, China block U.N. condemnation of Iran missile tests

* Kerry to discuss Israeli-Palestinian peace with Arabs

* Syria coalition plans council to hasten rebel restructuring

* U.S. in daily contact with Syria opposition on its needs-White House

* INSIGHT-How European courts are dismantling sanctions on Iran

* Morocco trade deficit falls 5.3 pct in first half

* Syria rebels want al Qaeda suspect to face trial

* Iraq tenders to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of white sugar

* Assad's forces advance into rebel-held district of Damascus

* Libya's Zueitina port resumes work, oilfields still down-source

* Crude oil flows through Iraq-Turkey pipeline halted-sources

* Rouhani pledges end to bickering with Iran parliament

EGYPT

* Police fire tear gas in Cairo, U.S. envoy spurned by parties

* U.S. can avoid cutting aid to Egypt in several ways

* High-powered Egypt economic team heartens investors

* United States says will not take sides in Egypt crisis

* Opera head sacked under Mursi is Egypt's culture minister

* Egyptian army threatens force if protesters approach bases

* Egypt says Syria visa rules only a temporary measure

* Egypt prosecutor orders arrest of Brotherhood figures

* Army embrace starts to worry some Egyptians

* Egypt bond yields slide after Gulf aid, cabinet formation

* New Egypt minister says no need for IMF aid now

* Egypt puts police general in charge of supply ministry

* Russia urges discussion on providing wheat aid to Egypt

* Egypt's pound edges stronger at Monday central bank sale

* Egypt billionaire Sawiris family to invest "like never before"

* Three killed in attack on bus in Egypt's Sinai

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Kayan quarterly net loss narrows by 27 pct from last year

* Saudi's Yansab says second-quarter net profit grew 3.2pct on year

* Saudi Cement Q2 net profit rises 5.9 pct

* Saudi Arabia to sustain high diesel imports in August on hot weather

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-Dubai June inflation rises sharply to 1.6 pct y/y

* UAE banks agree $245 mln loan for three-tower Dubai development

* UAE banks seek grace period, bonds excluded from govt exposure

* Barclays names Lizin as MENA wealth head

* UAE central bank asks lenders about exposure to Turkey

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini MP's house attacked with petrol bombs - state agency

QATAR

* Soccer-Al Jazeera buys Premier league TV rights in Middle East

* Qatar LNG shipper Nakilat posts Q2 profit drop

* Occidental Petroleum, partner to invest $3 bln to upgrade Qatar field

OMAN

* Omani Islamic lenders build interbank market with wakala

* Bank Muscat Q2 net profit up 8.9 pct