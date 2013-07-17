DUBAI, July 17 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares tick up, dollar defensive ahead of Bernanke testimony

* Brent rises as U.S. gasoline hits 4-month high

* Gold holds gains, awaits Bernanke for direction

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises to 6-wk high as cabinet forms

* Iran dissidents in Iraq, accused of rights abuses, slam UN envoy

* Kerry to meet Arab League officials on Israeli-Palestinian peace

* World powers hope to resume Iran talks quickly

* One dead as bomb hits Hezbollah convoy in Lebanon

* Libya moves a step closer to new post-Gaddafi constitution

* Rate hike hopes put brakes on Turkish lira's slide

* Kurdish peace process under threat as militants step up activity

* Syrians fleeing war at rate not seen since Rwandan genocide -UN

* EU bar on aid to Israelis in West Bank stokes Israeli anger

* Algeria's Bouteflika back home from treatment in France

* Morocco's CDG may buy stake in Maroc Telecom deal

* Jordan says buys 50,000 T feed barley in tender

* Syria rebels reinforce key suburb in Damascus battle

* Dutch couple held in Yemen plead for help, say at risk of death

* Israel Q1 GDP revised to +2.9 pct annualised from +2.7 pct

* Britain giving Syrian rebels protection against chemical weapons

* Pro-Assad militia kills Syrian reconciliation team in Homs

EGYPT

* Egypt's interim government gets to work amid protests, deadlock

* Egypt prosecutor investigates Mursi for prison escape

* Egyptian army camp attacked with rockets in Sinai

* Top cop to crack down on Egyptian supply system

* OCI parent increases ownership in Egypt's Orascom Construction

* New Egypt cabinet sworn in without a single Islamist

* Egypt's "road not taken" could have saved Mursi

* Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood: new cabinet "illegitimate"

* State holding company executive appointed Egypt's oil minister

* Israel says has allowed Egypt to boost forces in Sinai

* Islamist leader sees no Egyptian reconciliation without Mursi return

* Egypt warns Turkey not to meddle in its affairs

* Egypt arrests more than 400 people over Cairo clashes

* Seven killed, over 250 wounded in Cairo clashes overnight

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Q2 net profit climbs 24 pct

* Saudi Electricity posts 10 pct profit rise on Aramco payment

* Saudi Sipchem announces H1 dividend of 0.6 riyals/share

* Zain Saudi net loss narrows as adds subscribers

* Saudi telco Mobily Q2 net profit rises 13.4 pct

* Saudi's Jarir Marketing proposes Q2 dividend of 1.7 riyals/shr

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE League struggles despite riches splashed abroad

* India's Jet says Etihad investment to be completed in a few months

* European refiners buy Emirati oil to cover shortage

KUWAIT

* Small Kuwait refinery fire put out, output unaffected - official

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank Q2 net profit slips 2.9 pct

OMAN

* Oman's Bank Dhofar aims for merger talks with smaller peer