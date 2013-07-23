DUBAI, July 23 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks seek inspiration; dollar struggles

* U.S crude ends lower on profit-taking, Brent up slightly

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Lender ENBD earnings beat lifts Dubai, regional mkts gain

* U.S. congressional hurdles lifted on arming Syrian rebels

* Top U.S. officer outlines options for military force in Syria

* Judgement day for Turkish central bank, rate hike expected

* EU adds Hezbollah's military wing to terrorism list

* Moroccan king approves resignations, paving way for coalition talks

* U.S. working on date for Israeli, Palestinian meetings

* Al Qaeda militants flee Iraq jail in violent mass break-out

* Protest halts Libyan port's oil exports for 6th day

* Israel moves to protect Eilat-bound planes from Sinai jihadis

* European refiners squeezed in Africa by rising U.S exports

* Turkey's Bank Asya applies for sukuk issue of up to 1 bln lira

* Iraq signs deal to import Iranian gas for power

* Lebanon's Blom Bank says H1 profit up 6.4 percent

* Iraq buys 50,000 T Australian wheat in tender-trade

* Iran taps Caspian Sea route to bolster grain stocks

* Syria rebels seize government town in Aleppo province

* IILM reshuffles sharia board, key scholars depart

* Syrian government, opposition must work to expel "terrorists"-Russia

* Crude oil flows through Iraq-Turkey pipeline down since July 21

EGYPT

* Family of Egypt's Mursi alleges abduction, new clashes in Cairo

* Pro and anti-Mursi protesters clash near Cairo's Tahrir square

* Yields dip on 5-year Egyptian bonds but climb on 10-year paper

* EU calls for Mursi's release, democratic elections in Egypt

* Egypt's Meditrade tenders for up to 30,000 T sunflower oil

* Egypt's pound strengthens at Monday's central bank forex sale

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti appeals court acquits former opposition MPs

* Kuwait's Arabi Group says it wins health insurance co stake

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai pardons Norwegian woman convicted after reporting rape

* Vivendi to announce Maroc Telecom sale to Etisalat -sources

* Nasdaq Dubai appoints Hamed Ali as CEO

* Dubai lender Emirates NBD sees bad loans at 14-15 pct in 2013

* Dubai's Aramex Q2 net profit rises 12 pct

* Lender ENBD mirrors Dubai recovery with bumper profit

* Dubai Islamic Bank reshuffles management, names Chilwan CEO

* TABLE-UAE June inflation at 1.3 pct, highest since July 2011

QATAR

* Italy's Risanamento says no bid from Qatar/Hines

* Qatar Navigation H1 net profit rises 30 pct

BAHRAIN

* AlBaraka Bank's Turkish unit launches $250 mln financing

* TABLE-Bahrain June inflation eases to 3.3 pct y/y

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Telecom moves to sell Indonesia unit as profit drops