BRIEF-Darden Restaurants to buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 mln
* Darden Restaurants agrees to acquire Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million; adds a casual dining value leader to Darden's portfolio of differentiated brands
DUBAI, July 24 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks tentative, dollar treads water as China PMI eyed
* Oil rises in volatile spread trading
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Drake & Scull hits record high, UAE mkts rise
* Gold eases after four days of gains as dollar firms
* Clashes on Syria, spying mark debate on U.S. defense funding bill
* Al Qaeda says it freed 500 inmates in Iraq jail-break
* Syria's opposition leaders lobby Paris for advanced weapons
* Diluted Hezbollah terror listing by EU is largely symbolic
* U.S. court invalidates passport law on status of Jerusalem
* Vote deals lethal blow to Poland's kosher meat industry
* U.N. chemical arms chief arrives in Beirut before Syria trip
* Pan-Kurdish congress planned to unify ranks amid regional turmoil
* Blast heard in downtown Tripoli - witness
* South Sudan warns oil shutdown might destroy pipelines
* Turkish central bank raises rates to stem lira outflows
* Turkey to remove upper limit on repo auctions from July 24
* Iran offers India $1 bln sovereign guarantee for oil shipments
* Jordan buys 100,000 T feed barley in tender-trade
* Turkish troops kill civilian trying to cross into Syria
* Syria tenders to buy 276,000 T white sugar
* Iraqi oil flows resume in pipeline to Turkey -shipping source
* India's Iranian oil imports more than halve in June -trade
* Iran condemns EU's blacklisting of Hezbollah
EGYPT
* Bomb at Egypt police station kills one, injures 17
* In an uncertain Egypt, street artists rein in their outrage
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for September shipment
* Egypt seeks deferred payment for wheat-Russian lobby
* At least nine die in Cairo violence, 2 killed in Sinai
* UN says Egypt crackdown closes 80 percent of Gaza tunnels
* Egypt must protect Christians from turmoil-rights groups
* U.S. Senate plan would keep aid to Egypt, with conditions
* Al Jazeera accuses Egypt authorities of intimidation campaign
* Israel beefs up rocket defences on Egypt border
* In Egypt turmoil, start-up firms find ways to flourish
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Vivendi kicks off wider revamp with Maroc sale deal
* UAE bank NBAD misses forecasts with profit rise
* Abu Dhabi power plant to price project bond Thursday
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's NBK reports rise in Q2 net, misses estimates
* Kuwait's Gulf Bank posts 17 pct rise in Q2 net profit
QATAR
* Qatar concerned over continued bloodshed in Egypt-QNA
* Qatar's CBQ Q2 net profit dips on higher provisions
* Fitch upgrades Alternatifbank on ownership change
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate names new board chairman
* Qatar lender Masraf al Rayan Q2 net profit up 13.3 pct
OMAN
* Sultan of Oman pardons people jailed for 2011 protests
* Oman to invite bids for $3.5 bln steam cracker -sources
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
