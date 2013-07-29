DUBAI, July 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks knocked lower by firmer yen

* Oil slips on worries about Chinese demand

* MIDEAST STOCKS-OCI pulls Egypt down after violence; most Gulf mkts soft

* Israeli-Palestinian peace talks to resume after three years

* Indyk expected to be named new U.S. Middle East envoy

* Turkish police detain 7 protesters in and around Istanbul park

* Al Shabaab claim attack on Turkish mission in Somalia, three dead

* Tunisian opposition may set up rival "salvation government"

* Protesters halt oil flow to Mellitah complex in Libya

* Some 100 prisoners recaptured out of 1,100 in Libyan jail break

* Afghan eyes Iran deal to boost trade to Europe, India

* Hang Lung denies in talks to buy Israel's Clal Insurance stake

* Bomb attack halts oil flow through Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline-Iraq officials

* Drone strike kills four militants in Yemen - residents

* Suicide bomber kills 8 Kurdish security forces personnel in Iraq

* African Development Bank head says Zimbabwe can't afford chaos, uncertainty

EGYPT

* EU's Ashton on mediation mission to Egypt

* Supporters of Egypt's ousted president march in defiance of army

* Turkey's Erdogan slams EU for stance on Egypt bloodshed

* Egypt's Brotherhood stands ground after killings

* Egypt minister wants Brothers in politics, not arms

* Egypt's T-bill yields dip for 4th week, trend not seen sustainable

* OCI NV buyout nets over 97 pct of Egypt's Orascom

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi lender UNB's Q2 profit rises 7.2 pct

* Etihad concedes ground to help get India approval for Jet deal - Economic Times

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia awards $22.5 bln contracts to build Riyadh metro

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Zain Q2 net profit falls 14 pct

* Liberals, smaller tribes win seats in Kuwait vote after boycott

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain orders tougher penalties ahead of protests

* Aluminium Bahrain Q2 net income dips 42 pct

QATAR

* Britain's SFO to receive funding for Barclays probe-FT