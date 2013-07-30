DUBAI, July 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks waver, dollar pushes higher ahead of Fed meeting

* Oil steadies after weekly slide, Europe outages support

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt slips for fourth session; Gulf mkts mixed

* Gunmen kill 8 Tunisian troops as political tensions grow

* Iran nominee seen as olive branch to United States

* Kerry seeks 'reasonable compromises' in Israeli-Palestinian talks

* Syria says army retakes Homs district from rebels

* Iraq headed for 1st annual oil output drop in three years

* Oil exports "normal" at Libya's two main ports

* Bank of Israel holds rates in first meeting without Fischer

* Vimpelcom sells Africa assets, eyes Pakistan telco Warid-sources

* OPEC says 2012 exports jump on higher output, record price

* Wave of car bombings target Iraqi Shi'ites, killing 60

* S.Korea's Daewoo E&C wins $709 mln Iraq gas field contract

* Raiffeisen may take Mideast fund as partner, CEO says

* Yemen's main crude oil pipeline repaired, resumes pumping - officials

EGYPT

* Republican lawmakers push U.S. Senate leaders over aid to Egypt

* White House condemns Egyptian violence, killing of protesters

* Egypt sides defiant as EU envoy seeks compromise

* Egypt plans quick steps to spur economy, then "Marshall Plan"

* Egypt's pound strengthens at Monday's central bank forex sale

* Egypt's new top general stirs echoes of Nasser

* Egyptian 5-yr CDS rise 23 bps to 782 bps-Markit

TURKEY

* Cukurova granted more time to pay for Turkcell shares

* Lira stability key as Turkish central bank enters tightening cycle

* Malaysian state fund buys 90 pct stake in Turkey's Acibadem

* Turkish July consumer confidence rises 2.9 pct-stats office

* Turkey's TAV qualifies to bid for LaGuardia airport tender

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Jet Airways wins key approval for Etihad deal

* Dubai's Emaar second-quarter net profit up 10 pct, beats estimates

* Dubai June airport passenger traffic rises 17.5 pct y/y

* Etisalat says affiliate interested in Pakistan mobile operator

SAUDI ARABIA

* S.Korea's Samsung C&T wins $2 bln order in Saudi Arabia

* Salini Impregilo team wins $6 bln Saudi subway project

* Servant was well-treated, say lawyers for Saudi princess in U.S. trafficking case

* Zain Saudi extends $2.3 bln loan by five years

* Saudi's Sedco to distribute Islamic funds via private banks

* Saudi Prince Alwaleed warns against falling oil demand

* Italy's Ansaldo STS wins $680 million contract in Saudi Arabia

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's emir reappoints PM after election

BAHRAIN

* Jordan Islamic Bank Q2 net profit up 21 pct

QATAR

* Industries Qatar posts 6.5 pct drop in Q2 net profit

* Qatar CBQ seeks nod to buy 4.2 pct public stake in Alternatifbank

* Ecuador international Benitez dies aged 27